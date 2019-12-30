openbase logo
postcss-styled

by 刘祺
0.34.0 (see all)

PostCSS syntax for parsing styled components

Readme

PostCSS Styled Syntax

PostCSS syntax for parsing styled components

PostCSS syntax for parsing styled components

Getting Started

First thing's first, install the module:

npm install postcss-styled --save-dev

Use Cases

const postcss = require('postcss');
const stylelint = require('stylelint');
const syntax = require('postcss-styled')({
    // syntax for parse css blocks (non-required options)
    css: require('postcss-safe-parser'),
});
postcss([stylelint({ fix: true })]).process(source, { syntax: syntax }).then(function (result) {
    // An alias for the result.css property. Use it with syntaxes that generate non-CSS output.
    result.content
});

input:

import styled from 'styled-components';
const Title = styled.h1`
    font-size:   1.5em;
        text-align:  center;
    color: palevioletred;
`;

output:

import styled from 'styled-components';
const Title = styled.h1`
    font-size: 1.5em;
    text-align: center;
    color: palevioletred;
`;

Advanced Use Cases

See: postcss-syntax

Style Transformations

The main use case of this plugin is to apply PostCSS transformations to CSS code in template literals.

