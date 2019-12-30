PostCSS syntax for parsing styled components
First thing's first, install the module:
npm install postcss-styled --save-dev
const postcss = require('postcss');
const stylelint = require('stylelint');
const syntax = require('postcss-styled')({
// syntax for parse css blocks (non-required options)
css: require('postcss-safe-parser'),
});
postcss([stylelint({ fix: true })]).process(source, { syntax: syntax }).then(function (result) {
// An alias for the result.css property. Use it with syntaxes that generate non-CSS output.
result.content
});
input:
import styled from 'styled-components';
const Title = styled.h1`
font-size: 1.5em;
text-align: center;
color: palevioletred;
`;
output:
import styled from 'styled-components';
const Title = styled.h1`
font-size: 1.5em;
text-align: center;
color: palevioletred;
`;
See: postcss-syntax
The main use case of this plugin is to apply PostCSS transformations to CSS code in template literals.