PostCSS plugin to generate a style guide automatically.

CSS comments will be parsed through Markdown and displayed in a generated HTML document.

Install

npm install postcss-style-guide

Example

Node.js:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); var styleguide = require ( 'postcss-style-guide' ); var input = fs.readFileSync( 'input.css' , 'utf8' ); var output = postcss([ styleguide ]).process(input) .then( function ( reuslt ) { var output = fs.readFileSync( 'styleGuide/index.html' , 'utf8' ); console .log( 'output:' , output); });

in Gulp:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) gulp.task( 'build:css' , function ( ) { var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ) var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ) var autoprefixer = require ( 'autoprefixer' ) var customProperties = require ( 'postcss-custom-properties' ) var Import = require ( 'postcss-import' ) var styleGuide = require ( 'postcss-style-guide' ) var nano = require ( 'cssnano' ) return gulp.src( './app.css' ) .pipe(postcss([ Import, customProperties({ preserve : true }), autoprefixer, styleGuide({ project : 'Project name' , dest : 'styleguide/index.html' , showCode : false , themePath : '../' }), nano ])) .pipe(concat( 'app.min.css' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/css' )) })

We can generate color palette from CSS Custom Properties with @start color and @end color annotations.

app.css :

@ import "color" ; @ import "button" ;

color.css :

@ import "button" ; :root { --red : #e23B00 ; --blue : #3f526b ; --black : #000 ; --background : #faf8f5 ; }

postcss-style-guide generate style guide from CSS comments that have special annotation( @styleguide ).

@title : set component name

button.css :

.button { display : flex; align-items : center; justify-content : center; border-radius : 6px ; cursor : pointer; } .button--large { width : 140px ; height : 40px ; font-size : 14px ; } .button--red { color : #fff ; background-color : var (--red); } .button--blue { color : #fff ; background-color : var (--blue); }

You will get styleguide/index.html for the style guide.

Options

options.src : The path to the source CSS file.

: The path to the source CSS file. options.dest : The path to style guide file. (default: styleguide/index.html )

: The path to style guide file. (default: ) options.project : Project name. (default: Style Guide )

: Project name. (default: ) options.showCode : The flag to show CSS code (default: true )

: The flag to show CSS code (default: ) options.theme : Theme name. (default: psg-theme-default )

: Theme name. (default: ) options.themePath : The path to theme file. (default: node_modules/psg-theme-default )

Themes

You can select a theme of style guide with options.theme . And you can also create original themes. When you create themes, please read theme guideline

All of postcss-style-guide themes that can be used are here.

Themes list

How to develop postcss-style-guide theme

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Masaaki Morishita