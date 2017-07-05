PostCSS plugin to generate a style guide automatically.
CSS comments will be parsed through Markdown and displayed in a generated HTML document.
$ npm install postcss-style-guide
Node.js:
var fs = require('fs');
var postcss = require('postcss');
var styleguide = require('postcss-style-guide');
var input = fs.readFileSync('input.css', 'utf8');
var output = postcss([
styleguide
]).process(input)
.then(function (reuslt) {
var output = fs.readFileSync('styleGuide/index.html', 'utf8');
console.log('output:', output);
});
in Gulp:
var gulp = require('gulp')
gulp.task('build:css', function () {
var concat = require('gulp-concat')
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss')
var autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer')
var customProperties = require('postcss-custom-properties')
var Import = require('postcss-import')
var styleGuide = require('postcss-style-guide')
var nano = require('cssnano')
return gulp.src('./app.css')
.pipe(postcss([
Import,
customProperties({ preserve: true }),
autoprefixer,
styleGuide({
project: 'Project name',
dest: 'styleguide/index.html',
showCode: false,
themePath: '../'
}),
nano
]))
.pipe(concat('app.min.css'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/css'))
})
We can generate color palette from CSS Custom Properties with
@start color and
@end color annotations.
app.css:
@import "color";
@import "button";
color.css:
@import "button";
/* @start color */
:root {
--red: #e23B00;
--blue: #3f526b;
--black: #000;
--background: #faf8f5;
}
/* @end color */
postcss-style-guide generate style guide from CSS comments that have special annotation(
@styleguide).
@title: set component name
button.css:
/*
@styleguide
@title Button
Use the button classes on and `<a>`, `<button>`, `<input>` elements.
<button class="button button--large button--red">Red Button</button>
<button class="button button--large button--red">Red Button</button>
<button class="button button--large button--blue">Red Button</button>
<button class="button button--large button--blue">Red Button</button>
*/
.button {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
border-radius: 6px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.button--large {
width: 140px;
height: 40px;
font-size: 14px;
}
.button--red {
color: #fff;
background-color: var(--red);
}
.button--blue {
color: #fff;
background-color: var(--blue);
}
You will get
styleguide/index.html for the style guide.
options.src: The path to the source CSS file.
options.dest: The path to style guide file. (default:
styleguide/index.html)
options.project: Project name. (default:
Style Guide)
options.showCode: The flag to show CSS code (default:
true)
options.theme: Theme name. (default:
psg-theme-default)
options.themePath: The path to theme file. (default:
node_modules/psg-theme-default)
You can select a theme of style guide with
options.theme.
And you can also create original themes.
When you create themes, please read theme guideline
All of postcss-style-guide themes that can be used are here.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Masaaki Morishita