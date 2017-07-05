openbase logo
psg

postcss-style-guide

by Masaaki Morishita
0.14.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to generate a style guide automatically

Overview

Readme

postcss-style-guide Build Status

PostCSS plugin to generate a style guide automatically.

CSS comments will be parsed through Markdown and displayed in a generated HTML document.

Install

$ npm install postcss-style-guide

Example

Node.js:

var fs = require('fs');
var postcss = require('postcss');
var styleguide = require('postcss-style-guide');
var input = fs.readFileSync('input.css', 'utf8');

var output = postcss([
  styleguide
]).process(input)
.then(function (reuslt) {
  var output = fs.readFileSync('styleGuide/index.html', 'utf8');
  console.log('output:', output);
});

in Gulp:

var gulp = require('gulp')

gulp.task('build:css', function () {
    var concat = require('gulp-concat')
    var postcss = require('gulp-postcss')
    var autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer')
    var customProperties = require('postcss-custom-properties')
    var Import = require('postcss-import')
    var styleGuide = require('postcss-style-guide')
    var nano = require('cssnano')

    return gulp.src('./app.css')
        .pipe(postcss([
            Import,
            customProperties({ preserve: true }),
            autoprefixer,
            styleGuide({
                project: 'Project name',
                dest: 'styleguide/index.html',
                showCode: false,
                themePath: '../'
            }),
            nano
        ]))
        .pipe(concat('app.min.css'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/css'))
})

We can generate color palette from CSS Custom Properties with @start color and @end color annotations.

app.css:

@import "color";
@import "button";

color.css:

@import "button";
/* @start color */
:root {
    --red: #e23B00;
    --blue: #3f526b;
    --black: #000;
    --background: #faf8f5;
}
/* @end color */

postcss-style-guide generate style guide from CSS comments that have special annotation(@styleguide).

@title: set component name

button.css:

/*
@styleguide

@title Button

Use the button classes on and `<a>`, `<button>`, `<input>` elements.

<button class="button button--large button--red">Red Button</button>

    <button class="button button--large button--red">Red Button</button>

<button class="button button--large button--blue">Red Button</button>

    <button class="button button--large button--blue">Red Button</button>
*/
.button {
    display: flex;
    align-items: center;
    justify-content: center;
    border-radius: 6px;
    cursor: pointer;
}

.button--large {
    width: 140px;
    height: 40px;
    font-size: 14px;
}

.button--red {
    color: #fff;
    background-color: var(--red);
}

.button--blue {
    color: #fff;
    background-color: var(--blue);
}

You will get styleguide/index.html for the style guide.

Default style guide design

Options

  • options.src: The path to the source CSS file.
  • options.dest: The path to style guide file. (default: styleguide/index.html)
  • options.project: Project name. (default: Style Guide)
  • options.showCode: The flag to show CSS code (default: true)
  • options.theme: Theme name. (default: psg-theme-default)
  • options.themePath: The path to theme file. (default: node_modules/psg-theme-default)

Themes

You can select a theme of style guide with options.theme. And you can also create original themes. When you create themes, please read theme guideline

All of postcss-style-guide themes that can be used are here.

Themes list

How to develop postcss-style-guide theme

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Masaaki Morishita

