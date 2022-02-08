PostCSS parser plugin for converting Stylus syntax to PostCSS AST.

::: This plugin is still in an experimental state :::

Installation

npm install -D postcss-styl

Usage

Lint Stylus with stylelint

You can use this PostCSS plugin to apply Stylus syntax to stylelint.

You can use it more easily by using it with stylelint-plugin-stylus.

For example, this PostCSS plugin is used as follows:

First, add customSyntax option to stylelint config file. e.g. stylelint.config.js module .exports = { overrides : [ { files : [ "*.styl" , "**/*.styl" , "*.stylus" , "**/*.stylus" ], customSyntax : "postcss-styl" , }, ], }; You need to include the stylus in the linting target, as shown in the following example. via CLI stylelint ./path/to/input.styl

with VSCode extension { "stylelint.validate" : [ ..., "stylus" ] }

Stylus Transformations

Also you can use this parser plugin to apply PostCSS transformations directly to the Stylus source code.

For example, Stylus sources can be automatically prefixed using Autoprefixer.

const postcss = require ( "postcss" ); const autoprefixer = require ( "autoprefixer" ); const postcssStyl = require ( "postcss-styl" ); const stylusCode = ` a transform scale(0.5) ` ; postcss([autoprefixer]) .process(stylusCode, { syntax : postcssStyl }) .then( result => { console .log(result.css); });

Contributing

Welcome contributing!

Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.

npm test runs tests and measures coverage.

AST

You can check the AST online.

https://ota-meshi.github.io/postcss-styl/

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).