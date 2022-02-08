PostCSS parser plugin for converting Stylus syntax to PostCSS AST.
::: This plugin is still in an experimental state :::
npm install -D postcss-styl
You can use this PostCSS plugin to apply Stylus syntax to stylelint.
You can use it more easily by using it with stylelint-plugin-stylus.
For example, this PostCSS plugin is used as follows:
First, add
customSyntax option to
stylelint config file.
e.g. stylelint.config.js
// Filename: `stylelint.config.js`
module.exports = {
overrides: [
{
files: ["*.styl", "**/*.styl", "*.stylus", "**/*.stylus"],
customSyntax: "postcss-styl",
},
],
};
You need to include the stylus in the linting target, as shown in the following example.
via CLI
stylelint ./path/to/input.styl
with VSCode extension
{
"stylelint.validate": [
...,
// ↓ Add "stylus" language.
"stylus"
]
}
Also you can use this parser plugin to apply PostCSS transformations directly to the Stylus source code.
For example, Stylus sources can be automatically prefixed using Autoprefixer.
const postcss = require("postcss");
const autoprefixer = require("autoprefixer");
const postcssStyl = require("postcss-styl");
const stylusCode = `
a
transform scale(0.5)
`;
postcss([autoprefixer])
.process(stylusCode, {
syntax: postcssStyl
})
.then(result => {
console.log(result.css);
// ->
// a
// -webkit-transform scale(0.5);
// -moz-transform scale(0.5);
// transform scale(0.5)
});
Welcome contributing!
Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.
npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
You can check the AST online.
https://ota-meshi.github.io/postcss-styl/
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).