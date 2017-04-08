A plugin to remove inline CSS comments from compilation.

body { background-color : black; }

Usage

You need to have a compliant parser, currently either postcss-scss or sugarss already parsing your postcss for this plugin to work.

Install

npm install postcss-strip-inline-comments --save-dev

Grunt

grunt.initConfig({ postcss : { options : { processors : [ require ( 'postcss-strip-inline-comments' ), ], syntax : require ( 'postcss-scss' ) }, dist : { src : 'css/*.css' } } });

Gulp

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); var stripInlineComments = require ( 'postcss-strip-inline-comments' ); var scss = require ( 'postcss-scss' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { var processors = [stripInlineComments]; return gulp.src( 'in.css' ) .pipe(postcss(processors, { syntax : scss})) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'out' )); });

Webpack

var stripInlineComments = require ( 'postcss-strip-inline-comments' ); var config = { ... module: { loaders : [ { test : /\.s?css$/ , loader : ExtractTextPlugin.extract( 'style-loader' , 'css-loader?sourceMap&importLoaders=1!postcss-loader?parser=postcss-scss' ) } ] }, postcss : function ( webpack ) { return [ stripInlineComments ]; }, ... }

Node