psi

postcss-strip-inline-comments

by Francis Saul
0.1.5 (see all)

Remove inline comments from postcss-scss parser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

PostCSS strip inline comments Build Status

A plugin to remove inline CSS comments from compilation.

/* This comment will remain */
// This comment will be removed
body {
    // This comment will also be removed
    background-color: black;
}
// And so will this one

Usage

You need to have a compliant parser, currently either postcss-scss or sugarss already parsing your postcss for this plugin to work.

Install

npm install postcss-strip-inline-comments --save-dev

Grunt

grunt.initConfig({
  postcss: {
    options: {
      processors: [
        require('postcss-strip-inline-comments'),
      ],
      syntax: require('postcss-scss')
    },
    dist: {
      src: 'css/*.css'
    }
  }
});

Gulp

var gulp = require('gulp');
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
var stripInlineComments = require('postcss-strip-inline-comments');
var scss = require('postcss-scss');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    var processors = [stripInlineComments];
    return gulp.src('in.css')
        .pipe(postcss(processors, {syntax: scss}))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('out'));
});

Webpack

var stripInlineComments = require('postcss-strip-inline-comments');

var config = {
  ...

  module: {
    loaders: [
      { 
        test: /\.s?css$/,
        loader: ExtractTextPlugin.extract('style-loader', 'css-loader?sourceMap&importLoaders=1!postcss-loader?parser=postcss-scss')
      }
    ]
  },
  postcss: function(webpack) {
    return [
      stripInlineComments
    ];
  },
  ...
}

Node

import postcss from 'postcss';
import syntax from 'postcss-scss';
import stripInlineComments from 'postcss-strip-inline-comments';

let css = fs.readFileSync('style.css', 'utf8');

postcss([stripInlineComments]).process(css, { parser: syntax }).then( result => {
    console.log(result.css);
});

