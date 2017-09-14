PostCSS plugin that lets you control your layout (
ltr or
rtl) through logical rather than direction / physical rules.
Inspired by Flexbox and CSS Grid syntax, use
start or
end to output
left or
right depending on document direction (
rtl or
ltr).
Input
.foo {
padding-start: 1rem;
border-end: 1rem solid teal;
}
Output
.foo {
padding-left: 1rem;
border-right: 1rem solid teal;
}
postcss([
require('postcss-start-to-end'),
require('postcss-reporter') // show warnings - check options to know more
])
postcss([
require('postcss-start-to-end')({
direction: 'RTL',
warnings: false,
}),
require('postcss-reporter')
]);
direction
Default writing mode of CSS.
Type:
string
Default:
'LTR'
Values:
'LTR',
'RTL'
Input
.item {
border-start: 1px solid teal;
padding: 0 3rem 0 0;
}
output with
direction: 'LTR'
.item {
border-left: 1px solid teal;
padding: 0 3rem 0 0;
}
output with
direction: 'RTL'
.item {
border-right: 1px solid teal;
padding: 0 0 0 3rem;
}
warnings
Output on CLI warnings about properties / rules found that don't follow start-to-end syntax.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Values:
true,
false
Example
.item {
margin-left: 10%;
}
Console warning if
direction: ltr:
margin-left: 10%; found on line 2. Replace it by
margin-startto support LTR and RTL directions.
Console warning if
direction: rtl:
margin-left: 10%; found on line 2. Replace it by
margin-endto support LTR and RTL directions.
ignoreNodeModules
Ignore any CSS file inside
/node_modules folder.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Values:
true,
false
|Input
|Output LTR
|output RTL
|Alignment
|text-align: start;
|text-align: left;
|text-align: right;
|text-align: end;
|text-align: right;
|text-align: left;
|Clear
|clear: start;
|clear: left;
|clear: right;
|clear: end;
|clear: right;
|clear: left;
|Float
|float: start;
|float: left;
|float: right;
|float: end;
|float: right;
|float: left;
|Border
|border-start
|border-left
|border-right
|border-end
|border-right
|border-left
|border-top-start
|border-top-left
|border-top-right
|border-top-end
|border-top-right
|border-top-left
|border-bottom-end
|border-bottom-right
|border-bottom-left
|border-bottom-start
|border-bottom-left
|border-bottom-right
|Margin
|margin-start
|margin-left
|margin-right
|margin-end
|margin-right
|margin-left
|margin: 0 2rem 0 3rem;
|margin: 0 2rem 0 3rem;
|margin: 0 3rem 0 2rem;
|Padding
|padding-start
|padding-left
|padding-right
|padding-end
|padding-right
|padding-left
|padding: 0 1rem 0 4rem;
|padding: 0 1rem 0 4rem;
|padding: 0 4rem 0 1rem;
|Position
|start: 1rem;
|left: 1rem;
|right: 1rem;
|end: 1rem;
|right: 1rem;
|left: 1rem;
Don't you feel like find/replace rules in each one of your
*.css files?
No worries, I built a simple tool that does that for you.
You just need to tell where you want to run the converter (folder or file.css). By default it runs in
src folder
Input
.item {
padding-left: 5rem;
margin-right : 1rem;
float:left;
}
Convert by default runs on
src folder
node node_modules/postcss-start-to-end/convert
Set a specific folder to run:
node node_modules/postcss-start-to-end/convert src/components
Set a specific file to run:
node node_modules/postcss-start-to-end/convert styles/index.css
Output
.item {
padding-start: 5rem;
margin-end : 1rem;
float:start;
}
Convert by default runs on
src folder
node node_modules/postcss-start-to-end/convert --rtl
Set a specific folder to run:
node node_modules/postcss-start-to-end/convert src/components --rtl
Set a specific file to run:
node node_modules/postcss-start-to-end/convert styles/index.css --rtl
Output
.item {
padding-end: 5rem;
margin-start : 1rem;
float:end;
}
Why should I use this instead of plugins that convert
*-left to
*-right and vice-versa?
This is not a replacement of those kind of plugins.
This is a plugin to let you write code with a logical thought in mind rather than a physical/direction one.
Then if you need to convert the outputted CSS to the opposite direction you might want to try postcss-rtl.
Is this tested?
There is a CSS Draft Spec about CSS Logical Properties in Level 1. Because this technology's specification has not stabilized, I decided to keep this plugin syntax simple and straight following what is already defined without adding more sugar.
Any doubts or suggestions you may have, feel free to create an issue on github repository.