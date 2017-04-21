PostCSS plugin that generates spritesheets from your stylesheets.
/* Input */
.comment { background: url(images/sprite/ico-comment.png) no-repeat 0 0; }
.bubble { background: url(images/sprite/ico-bubble.png) no-repeat 0 0; }
/* ---------------- */
/* Output */
.comment { background-image: url(images/sprite.png); background-position: 0 0; }
.bubble { background-image: url(images/sprite.png); background-position: 0 -50px; }
var fs = require('fs');
var postcss = require('postcss');
var sprites = require('postcss-sprites');
var css = fs.readFileSync('./css/style.css', 'utf8');
var opts = {
stylesheetPath: './dist',
spritePath: './dist/images/'
};
postcss([sprites(opts)])
.process(css, {
from: './css/style.css',
to: './dist/style.css'
})
.then(function(result) {
fs.writeFileSync('./dist/style.css', result.css);
});
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
Relative path to the folder that will keep your output stylesheet(s). If it's null the path of CSS file will be used.
false
Relative path to the folder that will keep your output spritesheet(s).
./
true
Your base path that will be used for images with absolute CSS urls.
./
false
Indicates whether the url should be relative against current CSS context or original CSS stylesheet file.
file
false
file|rule
Defines filter functions that will manipulate the list of images founded in your stylesheet(s).
[]
false
Function|Function[]
Every function must return a
Promise which should be resolved or rejected.
Built-in filters:
fs.stat and used to remove non exisiting images
Defines group functions that will manipulate the list of images founded in your stylesheet(s).
[]
false
Function|Function[]
Every function must return a
Promise which should be resolved with a string or rejected.
Built-in filters:
@2x naming convention
Defines whether or not to search for retina mark in the filename.
false
false
{}
false
Hook that allows to rewrite the data of produced spritesheet.
If returned value is string, it is used as filepath value, and if returned value is object, it is used as value which will be merged with current spritesheet data.
Returned value can also be Promise which should return either string or object.
null
false
Hook that allows to rewrite the CSS output for an image.
null
false
A spritesmith configuration.
{}
false
The engine.
pixelsmith
false
The algorithm.
binary-tree
false
The space between images in spritesheet.
0
false
The configuration of the engine.
{}
false
The export options of the engine.
{}
false
A svg-sprite configuration.
Prints the plugin output to the console.
false
false
Every filter or group function will be called with an
Image object.
An absolute path to the stylesheet -
/Path/to/your/source/stylesheet.css
An absolute path to the image -
/Path/to/your/image.png
The url found in your stylesheet including the query params -
../image.png?v1
A normalized version of the original url -
../image.png
The retina ratio of your image -
2
Indicates whenever your image is retina -
true
The groups associated with the image -
['shapes', '@2x']
The string used as reference in your stylesheet -
/* @replace|image.png */
The position & dimensions of image in generated spritesheet -
{ width: 20, height: 20, x: 0, y: 0 }
A relative path to the generated spritesheet -
dist/sprite.png
A CSS url to the generated spritesheet -
sprite.png
The total width of the spritesheet -
200
The total height of the spritesheet -
400
Pull requests are welcome.
$ git clone git@github.com:2createStudio/postcss-sprites.git
$ npm install
$ npm run watch