My hands are of your colour, but I shame
To wear a heart so white.
- William Shakespeare, Macbeth
Shakespeare wouldn't have settled for using "color" rather than "colour" in CSS, and neither should you! He would've recognised that in doing so, he would've comprised the whole integrity of his writing.
Write CSS using proper British English anywhere with
postcss-spiffing.
The main differences between this and
spiffing by muan, are that this integrates with
postcss and does not use regular expressions.
npm install postcss-spiffing --save-dev
/* Your well-spelt CSS */
body {
background-colour: grey;
transparency: 0.3;
text-align: centre;
text-transform: capitalise;
border: 1px solid grey;
}
span {
font-weight: plump;
}
.frame {
background-photograph: url("/queen.png") !please;
}
.hello {
content: "subjects";
colour: grey;
}
will go to:
body {
background-color: gray;
opacity: 0.7;
text-align: center;
text-transform: capitalize;
border: 1px solid gray;
}
span {
font-weight: bold;
}
.frame {
background-image: url("/queen.png") !important;
}
.hello {
content: "subjects";
color: gray;
}
var postcss = require("postcss");
var spiffing = require("postcss-spiffing");
var fs = require("fs");
var css = fs.readFileSync("random.css");
console.log(postcss(spiffing()).process(css).css);
To use this with
gulp, use gulp-postcss.
colour goes to
color
plump goes to
bold
capitalise goes to
capitalize
!please goes to
!important
centre goes to
center
grey goes to
gray
background-photograph goes to
background-image (
list-style-photograph is supported too)
transparency goes to
opacity (since transparency is the opposite of opacity it becomes (1-n))
storey goes to
z-index (
ground equals 1 and so on)