openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

postcss-spiffing

by Hashan
0.1.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to use British English

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

199

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

postcss-spiffing

My hands are of your colour, but I shame
To wear a heart so white.
- William Shakespeare, Macbeth

Shakespeare wouldn't have settled for using "color" rather than "colour" in CSS, and neither should you! He would've recognised that in doing so, he would've comprised the whole integrity of his writing.

Write CSS using proper British English anywhere with postcss-spiffing.

The main differences between this and spiffing by muan, are that this integrates with postcss and does not use regular expressions.

Install

npm install postcss-spiffing --save-dev

Example

/* Your well-spelt CSS */

body {
  background-colour: grey;
  transparency: 0.3;
  text-align: centre;
  text-transform: capitalise;
  border: 1px solid grey;
}

span {
  font-weight: plump;
}

.frame {
  background-photograph: url("/queen.png") !please;
}

.hello {
    content: "subjects";
    colour: grey;
}

will go to:

body {
  background-color: gray;
  opacity: 0.7;
  text-align: center;
  text-transform: capitalize;
  border: 1px solid gray;
}

span {
  font-weight: bold;
}

.frame {
  background-image: url("/queen.png") !important;
}

.hello {
    content: "subjects";
    color: gray;
}

Use

var postcss = require("postcss");
var spiffing = require("postcss-spiffing");
var fs = require("fs");

var css = fs.readFileSync("random.css");

console.log(postcss(spiffing()).process(css).css);

To use this with gulp, use gulp-postcss.

Changes Applied

  1. colour goes to color
  2. plump goes to bold
  3. capitalise goes to capitalize
  4. !please goes to !important
  5. centre goes to center
  6. grey goes to gray
  7. background-photograph goes to background-image (list-style-photograph is supported too)
  8. transparency goes to opacity (since transparency is the opposite of opacity it becomes (1-n))
  9. storey goes to z-index (ground equals 1 and so on)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial