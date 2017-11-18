My hands are of your colour, but I shame

To wear a heart so white.

- William Shakespeare, Macbeth

Shakespeare wouldn't have settled for using "color" rather than "colour" in CSS, and neither should you! He would've recognised that in doing so, he would've comprised the whole integrity of his writing.

Write CSS using proper British English anywhere with postcss-spiffing .

The main differences between this and spiffing by muan, are that this integrates with postcss and does not use regular expressions.

Install

npm install postcss-spiffing --save-dev

Example

body { background-colour : grey; transparency : 0.3 ; text-align : centre; text-transform : capitalise; border : 1px solid grey; } span { font-weight : plump; } .frame { background-photograph : url ( "/queen.png" ) !please; } .hello { content : "subjects" ; colour : grey; }

will go to:

body { background-color : gray; opacity : 0.7 ; text-align : center; text-transform : capitalize; border : 1px solid gray; } span { font-weight : bold; } .frame { background-image : url ( "/queen.png" ) ; } .hello { content : "subjects" ; color : gray; }

Use

var postcss = require ( "postcss" ); var spiffing = require ( "postcss-spiffing" ); var fs = require ( "fs" ); var css = fs.readFileSync( "random.css" ); console .log(postcss(spiffing()).process(css).css);

To use this with gulp , use gulp-postcss.

Changes Applied