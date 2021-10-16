PostCSS Sorting

PostCSS plugin to keep rules and at-rules content in order.

Lint and autofix stylesheet order with stylelint-order.

Features

Sorts rules and at-rules content.

Sorts properties.

Sorts at-rules by different options.

Groups properties, custom properties, dollar variables, nested rules, nested at-rules.

Supports CSS, SCSS (using postcss-scss), CSS-in-JS (with @stylelint/postcss-css-in-js), HTML (with postcss-html), and most likely any other syntax added by other PostCSS plugins.

Installation

npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-sorting

Options

The plugin has no default options. Everything is disabled by default.

order : Specify the order of content within declaration blocks.

: Specify the order of content within declaration blocks. properties-order : Specify the order of properties within declaration blocks.

: Specify the order of properties within declaration blocks. unspecified-properties-position : Specify position for properties not specified in properties-order .

: Specify position for properties not specified in . throw-validate-errors : Throw config validation errors instead of showing and ignoring them. Defaults to false .

Caveats

Comments that are before node and on a separate line linked to that node. Shared-line comments are also linked to that node. Shared-line comments are comments which are located after a node and on the same line as a node.

a { top : 5px ; bottom : 15px ; }

Ignored at-rules

Some at-rules, like control and function directives in Sass, are ignored. It means rules won't touch content inside these at-rules, as doing so could change or break functionality.

Plugin will ignore rules, which have template literal interpolation, to avoid breaking the logic:

const Component = styled.div ` /* The following properties WILL NOT be sorted, because interpolation is on properties level */ z-index: 1; top: 1px; ${props => props.great && 'color: red' } ; position: absolute; display: block; div { /* The following properties WILL be sorted, because interpolation for property value only */ z-index: 2; position: static; top: ${ 2 + 10 } px; display: inline-block; } ` ;

Usage

See PostCSS docs for more examples.

Command Line

Add postcss-cli and PostCSS Sorting to your project:

npm install postcss postcss-cli postcss-sorting --save-dev

Create a postcss.config.js with PostCSS Sorting configuration:

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'postcss-sorting' : { order : [ 'custom-properties' , 'dollar-variables' , 'declarations' , 'at-rules' , 'rules' , ], 'properties-order' : 'alphabetical' , 'unspecified-properties-position' : 'bottom' , }, ], };

Or, add the 'postcss-sorting' section to your existing postcss-cli configuration file.

Next execute:

npx postcss --no-map --replace your-css-file.css

For more information and options, please consult the postcss-cli docs.

Gulp

Add gulp-postcss and PostCSS Sorting to your build tool:

npm install postcss gulp-postcss postcss-sorting --save-dev

Enable PostCSS Sorting within your Gulpfile:

let gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); let postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); let sorting = require ( 'postcss-sorting' ); exports[ 'sort-css' ] = () => { return gulp .src( './css/src/*.css' ) .pipe( postcss([ sorting({ }), ]) ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './css/src' )); };

Text editor

This plugin available as Sublime Text, Atom, VS Code, and Emacs plugin. Though, seems all these plugins are not maintained.

stylelint and stylelint-order help lint stylesheets and let you know if stylesheet order is correct. Also, they could autofix stylesheets.

I recommend Prettier for formatting stylesheets.