openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

postcss-sorting

by Aleks Hudochenkov
7.0.1 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to keep rules and at-rules content in order.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

461

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Sorting

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Sorting

npm version npm downloads last month

PostCSS plugin to keep rules and at-rules content in order.

Lint and autofix stylesheet order with stylelint-order.

Features

  • Sorts rules and at-rules content.
  • Sorts properties.
  • Sorts at-rules by different options.
  • Groups properties, custom properties, dollar variables, nested rules, nested at-rules.
  • Supports CSS, SCSS (using postcss-scss), CSS-in-JS (with @stylelint/postcss-css-in-js), HTML (with postcss-html), and most likely any other syntax added by other PostCSS plugins.

Installation

npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-sorting

Options

The plugin has no default options. Everything is disabled by default.

  • order: Specify the order of content within declaration blocks.
  • properties-order: Specify the order of properties within declaration blocks.
  • unspecified-properties-position: Specify position for properties not specified in properties-order.
  • throw-validate-errors: Throw config validation errors instead of showing and ignoring them. Defaults to false.

Caveats

Handling comments

Comments that are before node and on a separate line linked to that node. Shared-line comments are also linked to that node. Shared-line comments are comments which are located after a node and on the same line as a node.

a {
    top: 5px; /* shared-line comment belongs to `top` */
    /* comment belongs to `bottom` */
    /* comment belongs to `bottom` */
    bottom: 15px; /* shared-line comment belongs to `bottom` */
}

Ignored at-rules

Some at-rules, like control and function directives in Sass, are ignored. It means rules won't touch content inside these at-rules, as doing so could change or break functionality.

CSS-in-JS

Plugin will ignore rules, which have template literal interpolation, to avoid breaking the logic:

const Component = styled.div`
    /* The following properties WILL NOT be sorted, because interpolation is on properties level */
    z-index: 1;
    top: 1px;
    ${props => props.great && 'color: red'};
    position: absolute;
    display: block;

    div {
        /* The following properties WILL be sorted, because interpolation for property value only */
        z-index: 2;
        position: static;
        top: ${2 + 10}px;
        display: inline-block;
    }
`;

Usage

See PostCSS docs for more examples.

Command Line

Add postcss-cli and PostCSS Sorting to your project:

npm install postcss postcss-cli postcss-sorting --save-dev

Create a postcss.config.js with PostCSS Sorting configuration:

module.exports = {
    plugins: [
        'postcss-sorting': {
            order: [
                'custom-properties',
                'dollar-variables',
                'declarations',
                'at-rules',
                'rules',
            ],

            'properties-order': 'alphabetical',

            'unspecified-properties-position': 'bottom',
        },
    ],
};

Or, add the 'postcss-sorting' section to your existing postcss-cli configuration file.

Next execute:

npx postcss --no-map --replace your-css-file.css

For more information and options, please consult the postcss-cli docs.

Gulp

Add gulp-postcss and PostCSS Sorting to your build tool:

npm install postcss gulp-postcss postcss-sorting --save-dev

Enable PostCSS Sorting within your Gulpfile:

let gulp = require('gulp');
let postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
let sorting = require('postcss-sorting');

exports['sort-css'] = () => {
    return gulp
        .src('./css/src/*.css')
        .pipe(
            postcss([
                sorting({
                    /* options */
                }),
            ])
        )
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./css/src'));
};

Text editor

This plugin available as Sublime Text, Atom, VS Code, and Emacs plugin. Though, seems all these plugins are not maintained.

stylelint and stylelint-order help lint stylesheets and let you know if stylesheet order is correct. Also, they could autofix stylesheets.

I recommend Prettier for formatting stylesheets.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ms
match-sorterSimple, expected, and deterministic best-match sorting of an array in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
muuriInfinite responsive, sortable, filterable and draggable layouts
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
lj
list.jsThe perfect library for adding search, sort, filters and flexibility to tables, lists and various HTML elements. Built to be invisible and work on existing HTML.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
tim
timsortTim Sort implementation for Node.js
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
9M
jss
json-stable-stringifydeterministic JSON.stringify() with custom sorting to get deterministic hashes from stringified results
GitHub Stars
621
Weekly Downloads
7M
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial