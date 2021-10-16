PostCSS plugin to keep rules and at-rules content in order.
Lint and autofix stylesheet order with stylelint-order.
npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-sorting
The plugin has no default options. Everything is disabled by default.
order: Specify the order of content within declaration blocks.
properties-order: Specify the order of properties within declaration blocks.
unspecified-properties-position: Specify position for properties not specified in
properties-order.
throw-validate-errors: Throw config validation errors instead of showing and ignoring them. Defaults to
false.
Comments that are before node and on a separate line linked to that node. Shared-line comments are also linked to that node. Shared-line comments are comments which are located after a node and on the same line as a node.
a {
top: 5px; /* shared-line comment belongs to `top` */
/* comment belongs to `bottom` */
/* comment belongs to `bottom` */
bottom: 15px; /* shared-line comment belongs to `bottom` */
}
Some at-rules, like control and function directives in Sass, are ignored. It means rules won't touch content inside these at-rules, as doing so could change or break functionality.
Plugin will ignore rules, which have template literal interpolation, to avoid breaking the logic:
const Component = styled.div`
/* The following properties WILL NOT be sorted, because interpolation is on properties level */
z-index: 1;
top: 1px;
${props => props.great && 'color: red'};
position: absolute;
display: block;
div {
/* The following properties WILL be sorted, because interpolation for property value only */
z-index: 2;
position: static;
top: ${2 + 10}px;
display: inline-block;
}
`;
See PostCSS docs for more examples.
Add postcss-cli and PostCSS Sorting to your project:
npm install postcss postcss-cli postcss-sorting --save-dev
Create a
postcss.config.js with PostCSS Sorting configuration:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
'postcss-sorting': {
order: [
'custom-properties',
'dollar-variables',
'declarations',
'at-rules',
'rules',
],
'properties-order': 'alphabetical',
'unspecified-properties-position': 'bottom',
},
],
};
Or, add the
'postcss-sorting' section to your existing
postcss-cli configuration file.
Next execute:
npx postcss --no-map --replace your-css-file.css
For more information and options, please consult the postcss-cli docs.
Add gulp-postcss and PostCSS Sorting to your build tool:
npm install postcss gulp-postcss postcss-sorting --save-dev
Enable PostCSS Sorting within your Gulpfile:
let gulp = require('gulp');
let postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
let sorting = require('postcss-sorting');
exports['sort-css'] = () => {
return gulp
.src('./css/src/*.css')
.pipe(
postcss([
sorting({
/* options */
}),
])
)
.pipe(gulp.dest('./css/src'));
};
This plugin available as Sublime Text, Atom, VS Code, and Emacs plugin. Though, seems all these plugins are not maintained.
stylelint and stylelint-order help lint stylesheets and let you know if stylesheet order is correct. Also, they could autofix stylesheets.
I recommend Prettier for formatting stylesheets.