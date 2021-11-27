openbase logo
postcss-sort-media-queries

by solversgroup
4.2.1 (see all)

PostCSS plugin for combine and sort CSS media queries with mobile first or desktop first methods.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

106K

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

PostCSS Sort Media Queries



PostCSS plugin for combine and sort CSS media queries with mobile first or desktop first methods.

Combine same media queries into one - is a unexpected side effect for this plugin 🧬

Online demo

And here is the online demo

Examples

Mobile first sorting

/* before */
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
  .head { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 768px) {
  .footer { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
  .main { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 1280px) {
  .mobile-first { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 640px) {
  .mobile-first { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
  .footer { color: #cfcfcf }
}

/* after */
@media screen and (min-width: 640px) {
  .mobile-first { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 1280px) {
  .mobile-first { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 768px) {
  .footer { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
  .head { color: #cfcfcf }
  .main { color: #cfcfcf }
  .footer { color: #cfcfcf }
}

Desktop first sorting

/* before */
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
  .header { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 760px) {
  .desktop-first { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
  .main { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 1280px) {
  .desktop-first { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 760px) {
  .footer { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
  .footer { color: #cdcdcd }
}

/* after */
@media screen and (max-width: 760px) {
  .footer { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
  .header { color: #cdcdcd }
  .main { color: #cdcdcd }
  .footer { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 760px) {
  .desktop-first { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 1280px) {
  .desktop-first { color: #cdcdcd }
}

Getting Started

First thing's, install the module:

npm install postcss postcss-sort-media-queries --save-dev

🍳 Usage

Check you project for existed PostCSS config: postcss.config.js in the project root, "postcss" section in package.json or postcss in bundle config.

If you already use PostCSS, add the plugin to plugins list:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
+   require('postcss-sort-media-queries')({
+     // sort: 'mobile-first' default value
+     sort: function(a, b) {
+        // custom sorting function
+     }
+   }),
    require('autoprefixer')
  ]
}

If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to official docs and set this plugin in settings.

🍰 Options

Sorting works based on dutchenkoOleg/sort-css-media-queries function.

sort

This option support string or function values.

  • {string} 'mobile-first' - (default) mobile first sorting
  • {string} 'desktop-first' - desktop first sorting
  • {function} your own sorting function

'mobile-first'

postcss([
  sortMediaQueries({
    sort: 'mobile-first' // default
  })
]).process(css);

'desktop-first'

postcss([
  sortMediaQueries({
    sort: 'desktop-first'
  })
]).process(css);

Custom sort function

postcss([
  sortMediaQueries({
    function(a, b) {
      return a.localeCompare(b);
    }
  })
]).process(css);

In this example, all your media queries will sort by A-Z order.

This sorting function is directly passed to Array#sort() method of an array of all your media queries.

Sort configuration

By this configuration you can control sorting behaviour.

postcss([
  sortMediaQueries({
    configuration: {
      unitlessMqAlwaysFirst: true, // or false
    }
  })
]).process(css);

Or alternatively create a sort-css-mq.config.json file in the root of your project. Or add property sortCssMQ: {} in your package.json.

Changelog

See Releases history

License

MIT

Other PostCSS plugins

  • postcss-momentum-scrolling - plugin for adding momentum style scrolling behavior (-webkit-overflow-scrolling:touch) for elements with overflow (scroll, auto) on iOS

Thanks 💪

