PostCSS Sort Media Queries

PostCSS plugin for combine and sort CSS media queries with mobile first or desktop first methods.

Combine same media queries into one - is a unexpected side effect for this plugin 🧬

Online demo

And here is the online demo

Examples

Mobile first sorting

@ media screen and (max-width: 640px ) { .head { color : #cfcfcf } } @ media screen and (max-width: 768px ) { .footer { color : #cfcfcf } } @ media screen and (max-width: 640px ) { .main { color : #cfcfcf } } @ media screen and (min-width: 1280px ) { .mobile-first { color : #cfcfcf } } @ media screen and (min-width: 640px ) { .mobile-first { color : #cfcfcf } } @ media screen and (max-width: 640px ) { .footer { color : #cfcfcf } } @ media screen and (min-width: 640px ) { .mobile-first { color : #cfcfcf } } @ media screen and (min-width: 1280px ) { .mobile-first { color : #cfcfcf } } @ media screen and (max-width: 768px ) { .footer { color : #cfcfcf } } @ media screen and (max-width: 640px ) { .head { color : #cfcfcf } .main { color : #cfcfcf } .footer { color : #cfcfcf } }

Desktop first sorting

@ media screen and (max-width: 640px ) { .header { color : #cdcdcd } } @ media screen and (min-width: 760px ) { .desktop-first { color : #cdcdcd } } @ media screen and (max-width: 640px ) { .main { color : #cdcdcd } } @ media screen and (min-width: 1280px ) { .desktop-first { color : #cdcdcd } } @ media screen and (max-width: 760px ) { .footer { color : #cdcdcd } } @ media screen and (max-width: 640px ) { .footer { color : #cdcdcd } } @ media screen and (max-width: 760px ) { .footer { color : #cdcdcd } } @ media screen and (max-width: 640px ) { .header { color : #cdcdcd } .main { color : #cdcdcd } .footer { color : #cdcdcd } } @ media screen and (min-width: 760px ) { .desktop-first { color : #cdcdcd } } @ media screen and (min-width: 1280px ) { .desktop-first { color : #cdcdcd } }

Getting Started

First thing's, install the module:

npm install postcss postcss-sort-media-queries --save-dev

🍳 Usage

Check you project for existed PostCSS config: postcss.config.js in the project root, "postcss" section in package.json or postcss in bundle config.

If you already use PostCSS, add the plugin to plugins list:

module.exports = { plugins: [ + require('postcss-sort-media-queries')({ + // sort: 'mobile-first' default value + sort: function(a, b) { + // custom sorting function + } + }), require('autoprefixer') ] }

If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to official docs and set this plugin in settings.

🍰 Options

Sorting works based on dutchenkoOleg/sort-css-media-queries function.

sort

This option support string or function values.

{string} 'mobile-first' - (default) mobile first sorting

- (default) mobile first sorting {string} 'desktop-first' - desktop first sorting

- desktop first sorting {function} your own sorting function

postcss([ sortMediaQueries({ sort : 'mobile-first' }) ]).process(css);

postcss([ sortMediaQueries({ sort : 'desktop-first' }) ]).process(css);

Custom sort function

postcss([ sortMediaQueries({ function ( a, b ) { return a.localeCompare(b); } }) ]).process(css);

In this example, all your media queries will sort by A-Z order.

This sorting function is directly passed to Array#sort() method of an array of all your media queries.

Sort configuration

By this configuration you can control sorting behaviour.

postcss([ sortMediaQueries({ configuration : { unitlessMqAlwaysFirst : true , } }) ]).process(css);

Or alternatively create a sort-css-mq.config.json file in the root of your project. Or add property sortCssMQ: {} in your package.json .

Changelog

See Releases history

License

MIT

