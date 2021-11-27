PostCSS plugin for combine and sort CSS media queries with mobile first or desktop first methods.
Combine same media queries into one - is a unexpected side effect for this plugin 🧬
And here is the online demo
/* before */
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
.head { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 768px) {
.footer { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
.main { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 1280px) {
.mobile-first { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 640px) {
.mobile-first { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
.footer { color: #cfcfcf }
}
/* after */
@media screen and (min-width: 640px) {
.mobile-first { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 1280px) {
.mobile-first { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 768px) {
.footer { color: #cfcfcf }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
.head { color: #cfcfcf }
.main { color: #cfcfcf }
.footer { color: #cfcfcf }
}
/* before */
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
.header { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 760px) {
.desktop-first { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
.main { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 1280px) {
.desktop-first { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 760px) {
.footer { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
.footer { color: #cdcdcd }
}
/* after */
@media screen and (max-width: 760px) {
.footer { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 640px) {
.header { color: #cdcdcd }
.main { color: #cdcdcd }
.footer { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 760px) {
.desktop-first { color: #cdcdcd }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 1280px) {
.desktop-first { color: #cdcdcd }
}
First thing's, install the module:
npm install postcss postcss-sort-media-queries --save-dev
Check you project for existed PostCSS config:
postcss.config.js
in the project root,
"postcss" section in
package.json
or
postcss in bundle config.
If you already use PostCSS, add the plugin to plugins list:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
+ require('postcss-sort-media-queries')({
+ // sort: 'mobile-first' default value
+ sort: function(a, b) {
+ // custom sorting function
+ }
+ }),
require('autoprefixer')
]
}
If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to official docs and set this plugin in settings.
Sorting works based on dutchenkoOleg/sort-css-media-queries function.
This option support string or function values.
{string}
'mobile-first' - (default) mobile first sorting
{string}
'desktop-first' - desktop first sorting
{function} your own sorting function
'mobile-first'
postcss([
sortMediaQueries({
sort: 'mobile-first' // default
})
]).process(css);
'desktop-first'
postcss([
sortMediaQueries({
sort: 'desktop-first'
})
]).process(css);
postcss([
sortMediaQueries({
function(a, b) {
return a.localeCompare(b);
}
})
]).process(css);
In this example, all your media queries will sort by A-Z order.
This sorting function is directly passed to Array#sort() method of an array of all your media queries.
By this configuration you can control sorting behaviour.
postcss([
sortMediaQueries({
configuration: {
unitlessMqAlwaysFirst: true, // or false
}
})
]).process(css);
Or alternatively create a
sort-css-mq.config.json file in the root of your project. Or add property
sortCssMQ: {} in your
package.json.
See Releases history
postcss-momentum-scrolling - plugin for adding momentum style scrolling behavior (
