This project is not maintained anymore. Please use postcss-import instead

PostCSS Smart Import



PostCSS plugin for loading/including other files (transform @import rules by inlining content) and quering/referring assets (referred in url() functions).

Think of postcss-import + postcss-url + postcss-assets .

This plugin can consume local files, node_modules or web_modules . To resolve path of an @import rule, it can look into root directory (by default process.cwd() ), web_modules , node_modules or local modules. When importing a module, it will look for index.[css,sss,scss,sass] or file referenced in package.json in the style , browser , main fields. You can also provide manually multiples paths where to look at.

Notes:

This plugin should probably be used as the first plugin of your list. This way, other plugins will work on the AST as if there were only a single file to process, and will probably work as you can expect .

. This plugin works great with postcss-url plugin, which will allow you to adjust assets url() (or even inline them) after inlining imported files.

(or even inline them) after inlining imported files. In order to optimize output, this plugin will only import a file once. Tests are made from the path & the content of imported files (using a hash table). If this behavior is not what you want, look at skipDuplicates option

Installation

npm install postcss-smart-import

Usage

If your stylesheets are not in the same place where you run postcss ( process.cwd() ), you will need to use from option to make relative imports work from input dirname.

var fs = require ( "fs" ) var postcss = require ( "postcss" ) var smartImport = require ( "postcss-smart-import" ) var css = fs.readFileSync( "css/input.css" , "utf8" ) postcss() .use(smartImport()) .process(css, { from : "css/input.css" }) .then( function ( result ) { var output = result.css console .log(output) })

Using this input.css :

@ import "cssrecipes-defaults" ; @ import "normalize.css" ; @ import "css/foo.css" ; body { background : black; }

will give you:

body { background : black; }

Checkout tests for more examples.

Options

root

Type: String Default: process.cwd() or dirname of the postcss from

Define the root where to resolve path (eg: place where node_modules are). Should not be used that much. Note: nested @import will additionally benefit of the relative dirname of imported files.

path

Type: String|Array Default: []

A string or an array of paths in where to look for files.

transform

Type: Function Default: null

A function to transform the content of imported files. Take one argument (file content) and should return the modified content or a resolved promise with it. undefined result will be skipped.

transform: function ( css ) { return postcss([somePlugin]).process(css).then( function ( result ) { return result.css; }); }

plugins

Type: Array Default: undefined

An array of plugins to be applied on each imported files.

onImport

Type: Function Default: null

Function called after the import process. Take one argument (array of imported files).

resolve

Type: Function Default: null

You can overwrite the default path resolving way by setting this option. This function gets (id, basedir, importOptions) arguments and returns full path, array of paths or promise resolving paths. You can use resolve for that.

load

Type: Function Default: null

You can overwrite the default loading way by setting this option. This function gets (filename, importOptions) arguments and returns content or promised content.

skipDuplicates

Type: Boolean Default: true

By default, similar files (based on the same content) are being skipped. It's to optimize output and skip similar files like normalize.css for example. If this behavior is not what you want, just set this option to false to disable it.

addDependencyTo

Type: Object Default: null

An object with addDependency() method, taking file path as an argument. Called whenever a file is imported. You can use it for hot-reloading in webpack postcss-loader like this:

var smartImport = require ( "postcss-smart-import" ) postcss : function ( webpack ) { return [ smartImport({ addDependencyTo : webpack }) ] }

Example with some options

var postcss = require ( "postcss" ) var smartImport = require ( "postcss-smart-import" ) postcss() .use(smartImport({ path : [ "src/css" ], transform : require ( "css-whitespace" ) })) .process(cssString) .then( function ( result ) { var css = result.css })

