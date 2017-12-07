This project is not maintained anymore. Please use postcss-import instead
PostCSS plugin for loading/including other files (transform
@import rules by inlining content) and quering/referring assets (referred in
url() functions).
Think of
postcss-import +
postcss-url +
postcss-assets.
This plugin can consume local files,
node_modules or
web_modules.
To resolve path of an
@import rule, it can look into root directory (by default
process.cwd()),
web_modules,
node_modules
or local modules. When importing a module, it will look for
index.[css,sss,scss,sass] or file referenced in
package.json in the
style,
browser,
main fields.
You can also provide manually multiples paths where to look at.
Notes:
url() (or even inline them) after
inlining imported files.
skipDuplicates option
$ npm install postcss-smart-import
If your stylesheets are not in the same place where you run postcss
(
process.cwd()), you will need to use
from option to make relative imports
work from input dirname.
// dependencies
var fs = require("fs")
var postcss = require("postcss")
var smartImport = require("postcss-smart-import")
// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync("css/input.css", "utf8")
// process css
postcss()
.use(smartImport())
.process(css, {
// `from` option is required so relative import can work from input dirname
from: "css/input.css"
})
.then(function (result) {
var output = result.css
console.log(output)
})
Using this
input.css:
/* can consume `node_modules`, `web_modules` or local modules */
@import "cssrecipes-defaults"; /* == @import "./node_modules/cssrecipes-defaults/index.css"; */
@import "normalize.css"; /* == @import "./node_modules/normalize.css/normalize.css"; */
@import "css/foo.css"; /* relative to stylesheets/ according to `from` option above */
body {
background: black;
}
will give you:
/* ... content of ./node_modules/cssrecipes-defaults/index.css */
/* ... content of ./node_modules/normalize.css/normalize.css */
/* ... content of foo.css */
body {
background: black;
}
Checkout tests for more examples.
root
Type:
String
Default:
process.cwd() or dirname of
the postcss
from
Define the root where to resolve path (eg: place where
node_modules are).
Should not be used that much.
Note: nested
@import will additionally benefit of the relative dirname of
imported files.
path
Type:
String|Array
Default:
[]
A string or an array of paths in where to look for files.
transform
Type:
Function
Default:
null
A function to transform the content of imported files. Take one argument (file
content) and should return the modified content or a resolved promise with it.
undefined result will be skipped.
transform: function(css) {
return postcss([somePlugin]).process(css).then(function(result) {
return result.css;
});
}
plugins
Type:
Array
Default:
undefined
An array of plugins to be applied on each imported files.
onImport
Type:
Function
Default:
null
Function called after the import process. Take one argument (array of imported files).
resolve
Type:
Function
Default:
null
You can overwrite the default path resolving way by setting this option.
This function gets
(id, basedir, importOptions) arguments and returns full
path, array of paths or promise resolving paths.
You can use resolve for that.
load
Type:
Function
Default: null
You can overwrite the default loading way by setting this option.
This function gets
(filename, importOptions) arguments and returns content or
promised content.
skipDuplicates
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
By default, similar files (based on the same content) are being skipped.
It's to optimize output and skip similar files like
normalize.css for example.
If this behavior is not what you want, just set this option to
false to
disable it.
addDependencyTo
Type:
Object
Default: null
An object with
addDependency() method, taking file path as an argument.
Called whenever a file is imported.
You can use it for hot-reloading in webpack
postcss-loader like this:
var smartImport = require("postcss-smart-import")
postcss: function(webpack) {
return [
smartImport({
addDependencyTo: webpack
/* Is equivalent to
onImport: function (files) {
files.forEach(this.addDependency)
}.bind(webpack)
*/
})
]
}
var postcss = require("postcss")
var smartImport = require("postcss-smart-import")
postcss()
.use(smartImport({
path: ["src/css"],
transform: require("css-whitespace")
}))
.process(cssString)
.then(function (result) {
var css = result.css
})
$ npm test).
Copyright 2016-2017
Sebastian Software GmbH