PostCSS Size

PostCSS plugin for size shortcut to set width and height properties.

.two { size : 20px 10px ; } .one { size : 10px ; }

.two { width : 20px ; height : 10px ; } .one { width : 10px ; height : 10px ; }

Usage

Step 1: Install plugin:

npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-size

Step 2: Check you project for existed PostCSS config: postcss.config.js in the project root, "postcss" section in package.json or postcss in bundle config.

If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to official docs and set this plugin in settings.

Step 3: Add the plugin to plugins list: