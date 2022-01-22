PostCSS plugin for
size shortcut to set
width and
height properties.
.two {
size: 20px 10px;
}
.one {
size: 10px;
}
.two {
width: 20px;
height: 10px;
}
.one {
width: 10px;
height: 10px;
}
Step 1: Install plugin:
npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-size
Step 2: Check you project for existed PostCSS config:
postcss.config.js
in the project root,
"postcss" section in
package.json
or
postcss in bundle config.
If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to official docs and set this plugin in settings.
Step 3: Add the plugin to plugins list:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
+ require('postcss-size'),
require('autoprefixer')
]
}