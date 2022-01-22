PostCSS plugin for Sass-like variables.
You can use variables inside values, selectors and at-rule parameters.
$dir: top;
$blue: #056ef0;
$column: 200px;
.menu_link {
background: $blue;
width: $column;
}
.menu {
width: calc(4 * $column);
margin-$(dir): 10px;
}
.menu_link {
background: #056ef0;
width: 200px;
}
.menu {
width: calc(4 * 200px);
margin-top: 10px;
}
If you want be closer to W3C spec, you should use postcss-custom-properties and postcss-at-rules-variables plugins.
Look at postcss-map for big complicated configs.
There is special syntax for using variables inside CSS words:
$prefix: my-company-widget
$prefix { }
$(prefix)_button { }
You can use variables in comments too (for example, to generate special mdcss comments). Syntax for comment variables is different to separate them from PreCSS code examples:
$width: 100px;
/* $width: <<$(width)>> */
compiles to:
/* $width: 100px */
If you want to escape
$ in the
content property, use Unicode escape syntax.
.foo::before {
content: "\0024x";
}
Step 1: Install plugin:
npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-simple-vars
Step 2: Check your project for existing PostCSS config:
postcss.config.js
in the project root,
"postcss" section in
package.json
or
postcss in bundle config.
If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to official docs and set this plugin in settings.
Step 3: Add the plugin to plugins list:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
+ require('postcss-simple-vars'),
require('autoprefixer')
]
}
Call plugin function to set options:
require('postcss-simple-vars')({ silent: true })
variables
Set default variables. It is useful to store colors or other constants in a common file:
// config/colors.js
module.exports = {
blue: '#056ef0'
}
// postcss.config.js
const colors = require('./config/colors')
const vars = require('postcss-simple-vars')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('postcss-simple-vars')({ variables: colors })
]
}
You can use a function return an object, if you want to update default variables in webpack hot reload:
require('postcss-simple-vars')({
variables: function () {
return require('./config/colors');
}
})
onVariables
Callback invoked once all variables in css are known. The callback receives
an object representing the known variables, including those explicitly declared
by the
variables option.
require('postcss-simple-vars')({
onVariables (variables) {
console.log('CSS Variables');
console.log(JSON.stringify(variables, null, 2));
}
})
unknown
Callback on unknown variable name. It receives the node instance, variable name and PostCSS Result object.
require('postcss-simple-vars')({
unknown (node, name, result) {
node.warn(result, 'Unknown variable ' + name);
}
})
])
silent
Leave unknown variables in CSS and do not throw an error. Default is
false.
only
Set value only for variables from this object. Other variables will not be changed. It is useful for PostCSS plugin developers.
keep
Keep variables as is and not delete them. Default is
false.
This plugin passes
result.messages for each variable:
const result = await postcss([vars]).process('$one: 1; $two: 2')
console.log(result.messages)
will output:
[
{
plugin: 'postcss-simple-vars',
type: 'variable',
name: 'one'
value: '1'
},
{
plugin: 'postcss-simple-vars',
type: 'variable',
name: 'two'
value: '2'
}
]
You can access this in
result.messages and
in any plugin that included after
postcss-simple-vars.