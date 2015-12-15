Expand shorthand properties in your CSS.

Note: This currently only supports a [limited list] of shorthand properties:

background

font

padding

margin

border

border-width

border-style

border-color

border-top

border-right

border-bottom

border-left

Installation

npm install --save postcss-shorthand-expand

Usage

var postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) var shorthandExpand = require ( 'postcss-shorthand-expand' ) postcss([ shorthandExpand() ]).process(myCss).css

Input

.some-background { background : url (image.png) no-repeat #ff0 ; } .some-font { font : 16px / 1.2 sans-serif; }

Output

.some-background { background-image : url (image.png); background-repeat : no-repeat; background-color : #ff0 ; } .some-font { font-size : 16px ; line-height : 1.2 ; font-family : sans-serif; }

License

MIT

Contributing

