Expand shorthand properties in your CSS.
Note: This currently only supports a [limited list] of shorthand properties:
background
font
padding
margin
border
border-width
border-style
border-color
border-top
border-right
border-bottom
border-left
npm install --save postcss-shorthand-expand
var postcss = require('postcss')
var shorthandExpand = require('postcss-shorthand-expand')
postcss([ shorthandExpand() ]).process(myCss).css
.some-background {
background: url(image.png) no-repeat #ff0;
}
.some-font {
font: 16px / 1.2 sans-serif;
}
.some-background {
background-image: url(image.png);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-color: #ff0;
}
.some-font {
font-size: 16px;
line-height: 1.2;
font-family: sans-serif;
}
MIT
Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).
