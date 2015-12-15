openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pse

postcss-shorthand-expand

by John Otander
1.0.1 (see all)

Remove shorthand properties in your CSS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

postcss-shorthand-expand Build Status js-standard-style

Expand shorthand properties in your CSS.

Note: This currently only supports a [limited list] of shorthand properties:

  • background
  • font
  • padding
  • margin
  • border
  • border-width
  • border-style
  • border-color
  • border-top
  • border-right
  • border-bottom
  • border-left

Installation

npm install --save postcss-shorthand-expand

Usage

var postcss = require('postcss')
var shorthandExpand = require('postcss-shorthand-expand')

postcss([ shorthandExpand() ]).process(myCss).css

Input

.some-background {
  background: url(image.png) no-repeat #ff0;
}

.some-font {
  font: 16px / 1.2 sans-serif;
}

Output

.some-background {
  background-image: url(image.png);
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-color: #ff0;
}

.some-font {
  font-size: 16px;
  line-height: 1.2;
  font-family: sans-serif;
}

Acknowledgements

License

MIT

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).

This package was initially generated with yeoman and the p generator.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial