openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

postcss-short-size

by csstools
4.0.0 (see all)

Use size properties in CSS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.8K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Short Size PostCSS

NPM Version Build Status Support Chat

PostCSS Short Size lets you use size properties to represent width and height in CSS, following the 1-to-2 syntax.

.image {
  size: 100px;
}

.video {
  max-size: 400px 300px;
}

/* becomes */

.image {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
}

.video {
  max-width: 400px;
  max-height: 300px;
}

The supported properties are size, min-size, and max-size.

Usage

Add PostCSS Short Size to your project:

npm install postcss-short-size --save-dev

Use PostCSS Short Size to process your CSS:

const postcssShortSize = require('postcss-short-size');

postcssShortSize.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssShortSize = require('postcss-short-size');

postcss([
  postcssShortSize(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);

PostCSS Short Size runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

NodePostCSS CLIWebpackCreate React AppGulpGrunt

Options

prefix

The prefix option defines a prefix required by properties being transformed. Wrapping dashes are automatically applied, so that x would transform -x-margin.

postcssShortSize({ prefix: 'x' });

.image {
  x-size: 100px;
}

/* becomes */

.image {
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
}

skip

The skip option defines the skip token used to ignore portions of the shorthand.

postcssShortSize({ skip: '-' });

.image {
  size: - 100px;
}

/* becomes */

.image {
  height: 100px;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial