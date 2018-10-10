PostCSS Short Size lets you use
size properties to represent
width and
height in CSS, following the 1-to-2 syntax.
.image {
size: 100px;
}
.video {
max-size: 400px 300px;
}
/* becomes */
.image {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
}
.video {
max-width: 400px;
max-height: 300px;
}
The supported properties are
size,
min-size, and
max-size.
Add PostCSS Short Size to your project:
npm install postcss-short-size --save-dev
Use PostCSS Short Size to process your CSS:
const postcssShortSize = require('postcss-short-size');
postcssShortSize.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);
Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:
const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssShortSize = require('postcss-short-size');
postcss([
postcssShortSize(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);
PostCSS Short Size runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:
|Node
|PostCSS CLI
|Webpack
|Create React App
|Gulp
|Grunt
The
prefix option defines a prefix required by properties being transformed.
Wrapping dashes are automatically applied, so that
x would transform
-x-margin.
postcssShortSize({ prefix: 'x' });
.image {
x-size: 100px;
}
/* becomes */
.image {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
}
The
skip option defines the skip token used to ignore portions of the
shorthand.
postcssShortSize({ skip: '-' });
.image {
size: - 100px;
}
/* becomes */
.image {
height: 100px;
}