PostCSS Short Size

PostCSS Short Size lets you use size properties to represent width and height in CSS, following the 1-to-2 syntax.

.image { size: 100px; } .video { max-size: 400px 300px; } /* becomes */ .image { width: 100px; height: 100px; } .video { max-width: 400px; max-height: 300px; }

The supported properties are size , min-size , and max-size .

Usage

Add PostCSS Short Size to your project:

npm install postcss-short-size --save-dev

Use PostCSS Short Size to process your CSS:

const postcssShortSize = require ( 'postcss-short-size' ); postcssShortSize.process(YOUR_CSS );

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const postcssShortSize = require ( 'postcss-short-size' ); postcss([ postcssShortSize( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS );

PostCSS Short Size runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

Options

prefix

The prefix option defines a prefix required by properties being transformed. Wrapping dashes are automatically applied, so that x would transform -x-margin .

postcssShortSize({ prefix : 'x' });

.image { x-size: 100px; } /* becomes */ .image { width: 100px; height: 100px; }

skip

The skip option defines the skip token used to ignore portions of the shorthand.

postcssShortSize({ skip : '-' });