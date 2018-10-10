PostCSS Short lets you use advanced shorthand properties in CSS.
PostCSS Short has been featured in Smashing Magazine. I hope all of these shorthands are useful and clear to first-time lookers. I hope they improve the readability of your stylesheets and save you development time along the way. Thank you so much for your support.
Declare
width and
height together with
size.
/* before */
.icon {
size: 48px;
}
/* after */
.icon {
width: 48px;
height: 48px;
}
Avoid clobbering previous
margin or
padding values with a skip token.
/* before */
.frame {
margin: * auto;
}
/* after */
.frame {
margin-right: auto;
margin-left: auto;
}
Declare
top,
right,
bottom, and
left values in
position. Just like before, omit sides with a skip token.
/* before */
.banner {
position: fixed 0 0 *;
}
/* after */
.banner {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
right: 0;
left: 0;
}
Declare
color and
background-color together.
/* before */
.canvas {
color: #abccfc #212231;
}
/* after */
.canvas {
color: #abccfc;
background-color: #212231;
}
Declare individual
x and
y values in
overflow. Omit sides with a skip
token.
/* before */
.scrollable {
overflow: * auto;
}
/* after */
.scrollable {
overflow-y: auto;
}
Omit sides within
border- properties and fully define individual values on the
border property.
/* before */
.container {
border: 1px 2px / * / #343434;
}
.container--variation {
border-width: * * 3px;
}
/* after */
.container {
border-width: 1px 2px;
border-color: #343434;
}
.container--variation {
border-bottom-width: 3px;
}
Declare
border-radius properties using the clockwise syntax.
/* before */
.container {
border-bottom-radius: 10px;
}
/* after */
.container {
border-bottom-left-radius: 10px;
border-bottom-right-radius: 10px;
}
Declare
font-size and
line-height together.
/* before */
.heading {
font-size: 1.25em / 2;
}
/* after */
.heading {
font-size: 1.25em;
line-height: 2;
}
Declare
font-weight with common names.
/* before */
p {
font-weight: light;
}
/* after */
p {
font-weight: 300;
}
Add PostCSS Short to your project:
npm install postcss-short --save-dev
Use PostCSS Short to process your CSS:
const postcssShort = require('postcss-short');
postcssShort.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);
Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:
const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssShort = require('postcss-short');
postcss([
postcssShort(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);
PostCSS Short runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:
|Node
|PostCSS CLI
|Webpack
|Create React App
|Gulp
|Grunt
PostCSS Short is powered by the following plugins:
Some of these plugins have more features than are described here.
Each plugin’s options may be configured by targeting the plugin’s namespace. Any plugin may be disabled by setting the plugin’s options as false.
postcssShort({
features: {
'font-size': {
prefix: 'x'
},
'position': false
}
});
The
prefix option defines a prefix required by properties being transformed.
Wrapping dashes are automatically applied, so that
x would transform
-x-border.
postcssShort({ prefix: 'x' });
.example-1 {
-x-border-color: blue blue *;
-x-color: * #fafafa;
}
/* becomes */
.example-1 {
border-top-color: blue;
border-right-color: blue;
border-left-color: blue;
background-color: #fafafa;
}
The
skip option defines the skip token used to ignore portions of the
shorthand.
postcssShort({ skip: '-' });
.example-1 {
border-color: blue blue -;
color: - #fafafa;
}
/* becomes */
.example-1 {
border-top-color: blue;
border-right-color: blue;
border-left-color: blue;
background-color: #fafafa;
}