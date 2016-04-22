PostCSS plugin to draw basic shape with specified syntax in css rule.
###rect
rect: [width] [height] [background-color]
/* before */
.rect-a {
rect: 30px 50px #ff0;
}
.rect-b {
rect: 30px * #ff0;
}
/* after */
.rect-a {
width: 30px;
height: 50px;
background-color: #ff0;
}
.rect-b {
width: 30px;
background-color: #ff0;
}
###circle
circle: [diameter] [background-color]
/* before */
.circle-a {
circle: 50px #ff0;
}
.circle-b {
circle: 50px *;
}
/* after */
.circle-a {
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
border-radius: 50%;
background-color: #ff0;
}
.circle-b {
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
border-radius: 50%;
}
###triangle
triangle: [size] [direction] [color]
/* before */
.triangle-a {
triangle: 5px top #ff0;
}
/* after */
.triangle-a {
display: inline-block;
width: 0;
height: 0;
border: solid transparent;
border-width: 5px;
border-bottom-color: #ff0;
}
can not ignore any value in triangle
Add Postcss Shape to your build tool:
npm install postcss-shape --save-dev
require('postcss-shape').process(YOUR_CSS, { /* options */ });
Add PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install postcss --save-dev
Load Postcss Shape as a PostCSS plugin:
postcss([
require('postcss-shape')({ /* options */ })
]).process(YOUR_CSS, /* options */);
Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev
Enable Postcss Shape within your Gulpfile:
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
gulp.task('css', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/*.css').pipe(
postcss([
require('postcss-shape')({ /* options */ })
])
).pipe(
gulp.dest('.')
);
});
Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev
Enable Postcss Shape within your Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-postcss');
grunt.initConfig({
postcss: {
options: {
use: [
require('postcss-shape')({ /* options */ })
]
},
dist: {
src: '*.css'
}
}
});