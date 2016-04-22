openbase logo
postcss-shape

by https://github.com/baiyaaaaa
0.0.1 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to draw basic shape with specified syntax in css rule.

Readme

PostCSS Shape Build Status

PostCSS plugin to draw basic shape with specified syntax in css rule.

Syntax

###rect rect: [width] [height] [background-color]

/* before */
.rect-a {
  rect: 30px 50px #ff0;
}
.rect-b {
  rect: 30px * #ff0;
}

/* after */
.rect-a {
  width: 30px;
  height: 50px;
  background-color: #ff0;
}
.rect-b {
  width: 30px;
  background-color: #ff0;
}

###circle circle: [diameter] [background-color]

/* before */
.circle-a {
  circle: 50px #ff0;
}
.circle-b {
  circle: 50px *;
}

/* after */
.circle-a {
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  background-color: #ff0;
}
.circle-b {
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
  border-radius: 50%;
}

###triangle triangle: [size] [direction] [color]

/* before */
.triangle-a {
  triangle: 5px top #ff0;
}

/* after */
.triangle-a {
  display: inline-block;
  width: 0;
  height: 0;
  border: solid transparent;
  border-width: 5px;
  border-bottom-color: #ff0;
}

can not ignore any value in triangle

Usage

Add Postcss Shape to your build tool:

npm install postcss-shape --save-dev

Node

require('postcss-shape').process(YOUR_CSS, { /* options */ });

PostCSS

Add PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install postcss --save-dev

Load Postcss Shape as a PostCSS plugin:

postcss([
  require('postcss-shape')({ /* options */ })
]).process(YOUR_CSS, /* options */);

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Enable Postcss Shape within your Gulpfile:

var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');

gulp.task('css', function () {
  return gulp.src('./src/*.css').pipe(
    postcss([
      require('postcss-shape')({ /* options */ })
    ])
  ).pipe(
    gulp.dest('.')
  );
});

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Enable Postcss Shape within your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-postcss');

grunt.initConfig({
  postcss: {
    options: {
      use: [
        require('postcss-shape')({ /* options */ })
      ]
    },
    dist: {
      src: '*.css'
    }
  }
});

