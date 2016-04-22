PostCSS Shape

PostCSS plugin to draw basic shape with specified syntax in css rule.

Syntax

###rect rect: [width] [height] [background-color]

.rect-a { rect : 30px 50px #ff0 ; } .rect-b { rect : 30px * #ff0 ; } .rect-a { width : 30px ; height : 50px ; background-color : #ff0 ; } .rect-b { width : 30px ; background-color : #ff0 ; }

###circle circle: [diameter] [background-color]

.circle-a { circle : 50px #ff0 ; } .circle-b { circle : 50px *; } .circle-a { width : 50px ; height : 50px ; border-radius : 50% ; background-color : #ff0 ; } .circle-b { width : 50px ; height : 50px ; border-radius : 50% ; }

###triangle triangle: [size] [direction] [color]

.triangle-a { triangle : 5px top #ff0 ; } .triangle-a { display : inline-block; width : 0 ; height : 0 ; border : solid transparent; border-width : 5px ; border-bottom-color : #ff0 ; }

can not ignore any value in triangle

Usage

Add Postcss Shape to your build tool:

npm install postcss-shape --save-dev

Node

require ( 'postcss-shape' ).process(YOUR_CSS, { });

PostCSS

Add PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install postcss --save-dev

Load Postcss Shape as a PostCSS plugin:

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-shape' )({ }) ]).process(YOUR_CSS, );

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Enable Postcss Shape within your Gulpfile:

var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/*.css' ).pipe( postcss([ require ( 'postcss-shape' )({ }) ]) ).pipe( gulp.dest( '.' ) ); });

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Enable Postcss Shape within your Gruntfile: