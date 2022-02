Selector parser with built in methods for working with selector strings.

Install

With npm do:

npm install postcss-selector-parser

Quick Start

const parser = require ( 'postcss-selector-parser' ); const transform = selectors => { selectors.walk( selector => { console .log( String (selector)) }); }; const transformed = parser(transform).processSync( 'h1, h2, h3' );

To normalize selector whitespace:

const parser = require ( 'postcss-selector-parser' ); const normalized = parser().processSync( 'h1, h2, h3' , { lossless : false });

Async support is provided through parser.process and will resolve a Promise with the resulting selector string.

API

Please see API.md.

Credits

Huge thanks to Andrey Sitnik (@ai) for work on PostCSS which helped accelerate this module's development.

License

MIT