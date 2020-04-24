PostCSS plugin enabling custom scrollbars

Spec : https://drafts.csswg.org/css-scrollbars-1

Browser support: https://caniuse.com/#feat=css-scrollbar

Docs: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/CSS_Scrollbars

Installation

npm install postcss-scrollbar --save-dev

or

yarn add postcss-scrollbar

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const scrollbar = require ( 'postcss-scrollbar' ); let input = fs.readFileSync( 'input.css' , 'utf8' ); postcss() .use(scrollbar) .process(input) .then( result => { fs.writeFileSync( 'output.css' , result.css); });

Examples

.scrollable { scrollbar-color : rebeccapurple green; scrollbar-width : thin; }

.scrollable ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb { background-color : rebeccapurple; } .scrollable ::-webkit-scrollbar-track { background-color : green; } .scrollable ::-webkit-scrollbar-corner { background-color : green; } .scrollable ::-webkit-scrollbar { width : 0.5rem ; height : 0.5rem ; } .scrollable { -ms-overflow-style : auto; scrollbar-color : rebeccapurple green; scrollbar-width : thin; }

.scrollable { scrollbar-width : none; }

.scrollable ::-webkit-scrollbar { width : 0 ; height : 0 ; } .scrollable { -ms-overflow-style : none; scrollbar-width : none; }

options

edgeAutohide

type: Boolean

default: false

Allows for setting the scrollbar behaviour for the Edge Browser.

-ms-overflow-style: -ms-autohiding-scrollbar;

Edge doesn't support scrollbar styling.

See https://developer.mozilla.org/fr/docs/Web/CSS/-ms-overflow-style

Credits

Licence

postcss-scrollbar is unlicensed.