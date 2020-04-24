PostCSS plugin enabling custom scrollbars
Spec : https://drafts.csswg.org/css-scrollbars-1
Browser support: https://caniuse.com/#feat=css-scrollbar
Docs: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/CSS_Scrollbars
npm install postcss-scrollbar --save-dev
or
yarn add postcss-scrollbar --save-dev
const fs = require('fs');
const postcss = require('postcss');
const scrollbar = require('postcss-scrollbar');
let input = fs.readFileSync('input.css', 'utf8');
postcss()
.use(scrollbar)
.process(input)
.then(result => {
fs.writeFileSync('output.css', result.css);
});
/* input */
.scrollable {
scrollbar-color: rebeccapurple green;
scrollbar-width: thin;
}
/* output */
.scrollable::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
.scrollable::-webkit-scrollbar-track {
background-color: green;
}
.scrollable::-webkit-scrollbar-corner {
background-color: green;
}
.scrollable::-webkit-scrollbar {
width: 0.5rem;
height: 0.5rem;
}
.scrollable {
-ms-overflow-style: auto;
scrollbar-color: rebeccapurple green;
scrollbar-width: thin;
}
/* input */
.scrollable {
scrollbar-width: none;
}
/* output */
.scrollable::-webkit-scrollbar {
width: 0;
height: 0;
}
.scrollable {
-ms-overflow-style: none;
scrollbar-width: none;
}
edgeAutohide
type:
Boolean
default:
false
Allows for setting the scrollbar behaviour for the Edge Browser.
-ms-overflow-style: -ms-autohiding-scrollbar;
Edge doesn't support scrollbar styling.
See https://developer.mozilla.org/fr/docs/Web/CSS/-ms-overflow-style
postcss-scrollbar is unlicensed.