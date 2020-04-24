openbase logo
ps

postcss-scrollbar

by Pascal Duez
0.3.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin enabling custom scrollbars

Readme

postcss-scrollbar

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

PostCSS plugin enabling custom scrollbars

Spec : https://drafts.csswg.org/css-scrollbars-1
Browser support: https://caniuse.com/#feat=css-scrollbar
Docs: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/CSS_Scrollbars

Installation

npm install postcss-scrollbar --save-dev

or

yarn add postcss-scrollbar --save-dev

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const postcss = require('postcss');
const scrollbar = require('postcss-scrollbar');

let input = fs.readFileSync('input.css', 'utf8');

postcss()
  .use(scrollbar)
  .process(input)
  .then(result => {
    fs.writeFileSync('output.css', result.css);
  });

Examples

/* input */
.scrollable {
  scrollbar-color: rebeccapurple green;
  scrollbar-width: thin;
}

/* output */
.scrollable::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb {
  background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
.scrollable::-webkit-scrollbar-track {
  background-color: green;
}
.scrollable::-webkit-scrollbar-corner {
  background-color: green;
}
.scrollable::-webkit-scrollbar {
  width: 0.5rem;
  height: 0.5rem;
}
.scrollable {
  -ms-overflow-style: auto;
  scrollbar-color: rebeccapurple green;
  scrollbar-width: thin;
}

/* input */
.scrollable {
  scrollbar-width: none;
}

/* output */
.scrollable::-webkit-scrollbar {
  width: 0;
  height: 0;
}
.scrollable {
  -ms-overflow-style: none;
  scrollbar-width: none;
}

options

edgeAutohide

type: Boolean
default: false
Allows for setting the scrollbar behaviour for the Edge Browser.
-ms-overflow-style: -ms-autohiding-scrollbar;
Edge doesn't support scrollbar styling.
See https://developer.mozilla.org/fr/docs/Web/CSS/-ms-overflow-style

Credits

Licence

postcss-scrollbar is unlicensed.

