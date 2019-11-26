openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

postcss-scopify

by Maor Zamski
0.1.9 (see all)

PostCSS plugin that adds a user input scope to each selector

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Scopify

Build status Test coverage Downloads

PostCSS plugin that adds a user input scope to each selector. for a command line interface, see scopify-cli.

Example input

.foo, .boo h1 {
    /* declarations */
}

& {
    /* declarations */
}

Example output scopify('#scope')

#scope .foo, #scope .boo h1 {
    /* declarations */
}

#scope {
    /* declarations */
}

Installation

npm install postcss-scopify

Usage

var fs        = require('fs');
var postcss   = require('postcss');
var scopify   = require('postcss-scopify');

var css = fs.readFileSync('css/my-file.css', 'utf8').toString();
var out = postcss()
          .use(scopify('#scope'))
          .process(css)
          .css;

You can use PostCSS with your build tool. Note there are plugins for Grunt, Gulp, webpackBroccoli, Brunch and ENB. See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Change Log

v0.1.8

closes #10

v0.1.7

fixes #7

v0.1.5

closes #3

v0.1.4

fixes #4

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial