PreCSS

PreCSS lets you use Sass-like markup and staged CSS features in CSS.

$blue : #056ef0 ; $column : 200px ; .menu { width : calc( 4 * $column ); } .menu_link { background : $blue ; width : $column ; } .menu { width : calc( 4 * 200px ); } .menu_link { background : #056ef0 ; width : 200px ; }

PreCSS combines Sass-like syntactical sugar — like variables, conditionals, and iterators — with emerging CSS features — like logical and custom properties, media query ranges, and image sets.

Usage

Add PreCSS to your build tool:

npm install precss --save-dev

Node

Use PreCSS to process your CSS:

import precss from 'precss' ; precss.process(YOUR_CSS);

PostCSS

Add PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install postcss --save-dev

Use PreCSS as a plugin:

import postcss from 'postcss' ; import precss from 'precss' ; postcss([ precss( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS);

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Use PreCSS in your Gulpfile:

import postcss from 'gulp-postcss' ; import precss from 'precss' ; gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/*.css' ).pipe( postcss([ precss( ) ]) ).pipe( gulp.dest( '.' ) ); });

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Use PreCSS in your Gruntfile:

import precss from 'precss' ; grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-postcss' ); grunt.initConfig({ postcss : { options : { use : [ precss( ) ] }, dist : { src : '*.css' } } });

Plugins

PreCSS is powered by the following plugins (in this order):