PostCSS plugin to transform SASS/compass color functions to more compatible CSS.
Inspired, and modified from, postcss-color-function.
$ npm install git://github.com/adam-h/postcss-sass-color-functions.git
// dependencies
var fs = require("fs")
var postcss = require("postcss")
var sassColorFunctions = require("postcss-sass-color-functions")
// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8")
// process css
var output = postcss()
.use(sassColorFunctions())
.process(css)
.css
Using this
input.css:
body {
background-color: mix(#255073, #3c749e, 25%);
}
you will get:
body {
background-color: rgb(54, 107, 147);
}
Checkout tests.js for examples.
mix(one, two, weight)
rgba(color, alpha)
darken(color, amount)
lighten(color, amount)
tint(color, amount)
shade(color, amount)