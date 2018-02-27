--- No longer maintained ---

PostCSS plugin to transform SASS/compass color functions to more compatible CSS.

Inspired, and modified from, postcss-color-function.

Installation

npm install git://github.com/adam-h/postcss-sass-color-functions.git

Usage

var fs = require ( "fs" ) var postcss = require ( "postcss" ) var sassColorFunctions = require ( "postcss-sass-color-functions" ) var css = fs.readFileSync( "input.css" , "utf8" ) var output = postcss() .use(sassColorFunctions()) .process(css) .css

Using this input.css :

body { background-color : mix (#255073, #3c749e, 25%); }

you will get:

body { background-color : rgb (54, 107, 147); }

Checkout tests.js for examples.

Currently Supported functions