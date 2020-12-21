PostCSS plugin that rounds sub-pixel (eg: 12.87378378364px ) values to the nearest full pixel.

If you use maths in your preprocessor, sometimes the output CSS is ugly like 12.87378378364px . This is an issue because browsers are very inconsistent in how they deal with sub-pixel values. Some round up, some round down, some round sideways - who even knows.

Also useful for general cleanup/consistency in your stylesheets, because 12.87378378364px is not cute, and those extra bytes aren't really going to matter in how browsers render your styles.

Ignores all non-pixel values such as percent.

Sample

.down { height : 123.456px ; width : 321.123px ; } .up { height : 987.654px ; width : 1234.567px ; } .dont-touch { height : 12.345rem ; width : 98.7654% ; }

.down { height : 123px ; width : 321px ; } .up { height : 988px ; width : 1235px ; } .dont-touch { height : 12.345rem ; width : 98.7654% ; }

Install

npm i --save-dev postcss postcss-round-subpixels

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-round-subpixels' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.