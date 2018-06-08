openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
prt

postcss-responsive-type

by Sean King
1.0.0 (see all)

Automagical responsive typography, built on PostCSS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.1K

GitHub Stars

362

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Responsive Type

NPM version NPM downloads Build Status

Generate automagical fluid typography, with new responsive properties for font-size, line-height, and letter-spacing. Built on PostCSS.

Responsive Type Demo

Inspired by this post.

Part of Rucksack - CSS Superpowers

Contents

Usage

Quick start

html {
  font-size: responsive;
}

Pro tip: set a reaponsive font-size on html and use rem units throughout your project to make your whole UI fluid

Specify parameters

Units can be in px, rem, or em. When using em units, be sure that the font-range is specified in em as well.

html {
  font-size: responsive 12px 21px; /* min-size, max-size */
  font-range: 420px 1280px; /* viewport widths between which font-size is fluid */
}

Expanded syntax

html {
  font-size: responsive;
  min-font-size: 12px;
  max-font-size: 21px;
  lower-font-range: 420px;
  upper-font-range: 1280px;
}

Responsive line-height and letter-spacing

PostCSS Responsive Type also allows you to set fluid sizes for the line-height and letter-spacing properties. They have the same syntax and work the same way as responsive font sizes.

html {
  line-height: responsive 1.2em 1.8em;
  line-height-range: 420px 1280px;

  /* or extended syntax: */
  line-height: responsive;
  min-line-height: 1.2em;
  max-line-height: 1.8em;
  lower-line-height-range: 420px;
  upper-line-height-range: 1280px;
}

html {
  letter-spacing: responsive 0px 4px;
  letter-spacing-range: 420px 1280px;

  /* or extended syntax: */
  letter-spacing: responsive;
  min-letter-spacing: 0px;
  max-letter-spacing: 4px;
  lower-letter-spacing-range: 420px;
  upper-letter-spacing-range: 1280px;
}

Note: Unitless line heights are not supported.

Defaults

To get started you only need to specify the responsive property, all other values have sane defaults.

font-size

  • min-font-size: 14px

  • max-font-size: 21px

  • lower-font-range: 420px

  • upper-font-range: 1280px

line-height

  • min-line-height: 1.2em

  • max-line-height: 1.8em

  • lower-line-height-range: 420px

  • upper-line-height-range: 1280px

letter-spacing

  • min-letter-spacing: 0px

  • max-letter-spacing: 4px

  • lower-letter-spacing-range: 420px

  • upper-letter-spacing-range: 1280px

Browser Support

postcss-responsive-type just uses calc, vw units, and media queries behind the scenes, so it works on all modern browsers (IE9+). Although Opera Mini is not supported.

Legacy browsers will ignore the output responsive font-size. You can easily provide a simple static fallback:

.foo {
  font-size: 16px;
  font-size: responsive;
}

MIT © Sean King

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial