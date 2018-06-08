Generate automagical fluid typography, with new
responsive properties for
font-size,
line-height, and
letter-spacing. Built on PostCSS.
html {
font-size: responsive;
}
Pro tip: set a reaponsive font-size on
htmland use
remunits throughout your project to make your whole UI fluid
Units can be in px, rem, or em. When using em units, be sure that the
font-range is specified in em as well.
html {
font-size: responsive 12px 21px; /* min-size, max-size */
font-range: 420px 1280px; /* viewport widths between which font-size is fluid */
}
html {
font-size: responsive;
min-font-size: 12px;
max-font-size: 21px;
lower-font-range: 420px;
upper-font-range: 1280px;
}
line-height and
letter-spacing
PostCSS Responsive Type also allows you to set fluid sizes for the
line-height and
letter-spacing properties. They have the same syntax and work the same way as responsive font sizes.
html {
line-height: responsive 1.2em 1.8em;
line-height-range: 420px 1280px;
/* or extended syntax: */
line-height: responsive;
min-line-height: 1.2em;
max-line-height: 1.8em;
lower-line-height-range: 420px;
upper-line-height-range: 1280px;
}
html {
letter-spacing: responsive 0px 4px;
letter-spacing-range: 420px 1280px;
/* or extended syntax: */
letter-spacing: responsive;
min-letter-spacing: 0px;
max-letter-spacing: 4px;
lower-letter-spacing-range: 420px;
upper-letter-spacing-range: 1280px;
}
Note: Unitless line heights are not supported.
To get started you only need to specify the
responsive property, all other values have sane defaults.
font-size
min-font-size: 14px
max-font-size: 21px
lower-font-range: 420px
upper-font-range: 1280px
line-height
min-line-height: 1.2em
max-line-height: 1.8em
lower-line-height-range: 420px
upper-line-height-range: 1280px
letter-spacing
min-letter-spacing: 0px
max-letter-spacing: 4px
lower-letter-spacing-range: 420px
upper-letter-spacing-range: 1280px
postcss-responsive-type just uses calc, vw units, and media queries behind the scenes, so it works on all modern browsers (IE9+). Although Opera Mini is not supported.
Legacy browsers will ignore the output
responsive font-size. You can easily provide a simple static fallback:
.foo {
font-size: 16px;
font-size: responsive;
}
MIT © Sean King