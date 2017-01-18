Provide a gradient fallback for an image that loosely resembles the original.
With npm do:
npm install postcss-resemble-image --save
postcss-resemble-image uses Jimp to perform the image analysis. The following image formats are supported:
BMP
JPEG
PNG
This module will add a background gradient fallback for images, should the resource fail to load; the image fallback loosely resembles the original. The idea for this module was inspired by Harry Roberts' article.
Each image will be loaded relative to the CSS file; in these examples,
"waves.jpg"
is in the same directory as the CSS. Note that this module can also load images
from a URL.
There are two ways to use postcss-resemble-image; the first allows you to
automatically render these gradients by providing a list of selectors
to analyse for images. The second allows you to use a non-standard function,
resemble-image, which takes a CSS URL as the first parameter and the
fidelity as the second. You may use these interchangeably if you so wish.
{
selectors: ['header']
}
header {
background: url("waves.jpg");
}
header {
background: url("waves.jpg"), linear-gradient(90deg, #353230 0%, #3c3835 25%, #3b3734 50%, #322f2c 75%);
}
resemble-image function
header {
background: resemble-image(url("waves.jpg"));
}
header {
background: url("waves.jpg"), linear-gradient(90deg, #353230 0%, #3c3835 25%, #3b3734 50%, #322f2c 75%);
}
fidelity is set globally, but can also be passed as the second parameter to the
resemble-image function. This code will generate a colour stop for each tenth
of the image.
header {
background: resemble-image(url("waves.jpg"), 10%);
}
fidelity can also be set via a pixel value. Anything other than
% will be
parsed as a
px value, including no unit; these are equivalent:
header {
background: resemble-image(url("waves.jpg"), 10px);
background: resemble-image(url("waves.jpg"), 10em);
background: resemble-image(url("waves.jpg"), 10);
}
Original image:
After processing (using
simpleGradient, with 25% stops):
After processing (using
complexGradient, with 5% stops):
Image credit: https://unsplash.com/?photo=9EM7s13H2I0
resembleImage([options])
Note that postcss-resemble-image is an asynchronous processor. It cannot be used like this:
import postcss from 'postcss';
import resembleImage from 'postcss-resemble-image';
const result = postcss([ resembleImage() ]).process(css).css;
console.log(result);
Instead make sure your PostCSS runner uses the asynchronous API:
import postcss from 'postcss';
import resembleImage from 'postcss-resemble-image';
postcss([ resembleImage() ]).process(css).then((result) => {
console.log(result.css);
});
postcss-resemble-image is designed to be used with
import &
export. When
using
require, make sure that you load the main module by doing:
const resembleImage = require('postcss-resemble-image').default;
Type:
number|string
Default:
25%
The
fidelity option controls how many colour stops will be generated for the
linear gradient fallback. By default, it will be split into quarters. Setting
this to anything other than
% will be parsed as a
px value, including
no unit. Zero values are not allowed.
Type:
function
Default:
simpleGradient
The
generator option controls the rendering of the gradient function; by
default it is set to
simpleGradient which will smoothly transition between
the gradient stops. The
complexGradient function hard transitions between each
colour, for a striped effect. To use this instead you may import the function
from the module, like so:
import postcss from 'postcss';
import resembleImage, {complexGradient} from 'postcss-resemble-image';
postcss([ resembleImage({generator: complexGradient}) ]).process(css).then((result) => {
console.log(result.css);
});
Type:
array
Default:
[]
The
selectors array controls which selectors postcss-resemble-image should
analyse for URLs to provide gradients for. The module tests using strict
equality; if you are checking a selector which contains more than one simple
selector only one of these needs to be specified. For example:
import postcss from 'postcss';
import resembleImage from 'postcss-resemble-image';
const css = `
header, footer {
background: url("waves.jpg");
}
`;
postcss([ resembleImage({selectors: ['footer']}) ]).process(css).then((result) => {
console.log(result.css);
// => header, footer {
// background: url("waves.jpg"), linear-gradient(90deg, #353230 0%, #3c3835 25%, #3b3734 50%, #322f2c 75%);
// }
});
Note that this option isn't required when using the
resemble-image function.
See the PostCSS documentation for examples for your environment.
MIT © Ben Briggs