postcss-replace

by gridonic
1.1.3

PostCSS plugin for replacing strings.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

PostCSS Replace PostCSS

NPM Version Build Status Coverage Status Licensing Changelog

PostCSS plugin for replacing strings.

Write this:

/* CustomCSS Library v{{ version }} */
.foo {
  content: "{{ author }}";
}

And get this:

/* CustomCSS Library v1.3.7 */
.foo {
  content: "Gridonic";
}

Installation

$ npm install postcss-replace

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-replace') ])

See PostCSS docs for examples regarding usage.

Options

pattern

  • Type: string | RegEx
  • Default: '{{\\s?([^\\s]+?)\\s?}}'

The default pattern will replace strings in the format of {{ myExampleKey }}. Adjust this pattern if you want something different, for example /_([^\s]+?)_/ to match strings like _myExampleKey_.

commentsOnly

  • Type: boolean
  • Default: false

By default the plugin will replace strings in comments and values. Turn this to true if you only want to replace strings in comments.

data

  • Type: object
  • Default: {}

This is the key → value object that provides the data for the plugin for replacing strings.

  • If the key replaceAll is provided all matched strings will be replaced by the given value e.g: data: { replaceAll: 'replace all matched strings with this text' }

Testing

Tests can be run via the following command:

$ npm run test

We use mutant-testing to test the resilience of our tests. Stryker can be run via the following command:

$ npm run test:mutate

