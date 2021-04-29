PostCSS Replace

PostCSS plugin for replacing strings.

Write this:

.foo { content : "{{ author }}" ; }

And get this:

.foo { content : "Gridonic" ; }

Installation

$ npm install postcss-replace

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-replace' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples regarding usage.

Options

pattern

Type: string | RegEx

| Default: '{{\\s?([^\\s]+?)\\s?}}'

The default pattern will replace strings in the format of {{ myExampleKey }} . Adjust this pattern if you want something different, for example /_([^\s]+?)_/ to match strings like _myExampleKey_ .

Type: boolean

Default: false

By default the plugin will replace strings in comments and values. Turn this to true if you only want to replace strings in comments.

data

Type: object

Default: {}

This is the key → value object that provides the data for the plugin for replacing strings.

If the key replaceAll is provided all matched strings will be replaced by the given value e.g: data: { replaceAll: 'replace all matched strings with this text' }

Testing

Tests can be run via the following command:

$ npm run test

We use mutant-testing to test the resilience of our tests. Stryker can be run via the following command: