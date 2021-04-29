PostCSS plugin for replacing strings.
Write this:
/* CustomCSS Library v{{ version }} */
.foo {
content: "{{ author }}";
}
And get this:
/* CustomCSS Library v1.3.7 */
.foo {
content: "Gridonic";
}
$ npm install postcss-replace
postcss([ require('postcss-replace') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples regarding usage.
pattern
string |
RegEx
'{{\\s?([^\\s]+?)\\s?}}'
The default pattern will replace strings in the format of
{{ myExampleKey }}. Adjust this pattern if you want
something different, for example
/_([^\s]+?)_/ to match strings like
_myExampleKey_.
commentsOnly
boolean
false
By default the plugin will replace strings in comments and values. Turn this to
true if you only want to replace strings
in comments.
data
object
{}
This is the key → value object that provides the data for the plugin for replacing strings.
replaceAll is provided all matched strings will be replaced by the given value
e.g:
data: { replaceAll: 'replace all matched strings with this text' }
Tests can be run via the following command:
$ npm run test
We use mutant-testing to test the resilience of our tests. Stryker can be run via the following command:
$ npm run test:mutate