prp

postcss-remove-prefixes

by John Otander
1.2.0 (see all)

Remove CSS vendor prefixes from your source.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

postcss-remove-prefixes Build Status

Remove pesky vendor prefixes from your source CSS files. This ensures that your prebuilt CSS is as terse and concise as possible.

Though, please use autoprefixer as part of your build process to ensure proper browser support.

Installation

npm install --save postcss-remove-prefixes

Usage

var postcss = require('postcss')
var removePrefixes = require('postcss-remove-prefixes')

postcss([ removePrefixes() ]).process(myCss).css

Input

.flex {
  display: -webkit-flex;
  display: -moz-flex;
  display: flex;
  -webkit-flex: 1;
  flex: 1;
}

Output

.flex {
  display: flex;
  flex: 1;
}

Note: It is recommended that you use this plugin with postcss-unprefix in case you are missing the unprefixed declaration in your source CSS.

CLI

npm i -g postcss-remove-prefixes
remove-prefixes -h
remove-prefixes mycss.css
remove-prefixes input.css output.css

License

MIT

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).

This package was initially generated with yeoman and the p generator.

