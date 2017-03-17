Remove pesky vendor prefixes from your source CSS files. This ensures that your prebuilt CSS is as terse and concise as possible.
Though, please use
autoprefixer as part of your build process to ensure proper browser support.
npm install --save postcss-remove-prefixes
var postcss = require('postcss')
var removePrefixes = require('postcss-remove-prefixes')
postcss([ removePrefixes() ]).process(myCss).css
.flex {
display: -webkit-flex;
display: -moz-flex;
display: flex;
-webkit-flex: 1;
flex: 1;
}
.flex {
display: flex;
flex: 1;
}
Note: It is recommended that you use this plugin with
postcss-unprefix in case you are missing the unprefixed declaration in your source CSS.
npm i -g postcss-remove-prefixes
remove-prefixes -h
remove-prefixes mycss.css
remove-prefixes input.css output.css
MIT
Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).
