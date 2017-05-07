PostCSS plugin enabling quantity-queries.

This plugin is derived from the Sass Quantity Queries mixins by Daniel Guillan.

For informations about quantity queries check those resources:

Quantity Queries for CSS

Styling elements based on sibling count

Daniel’s demo on CodePen

Installation

npm install postcss-quantity-queries --save-dev

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const quantityQueries = require ( 'postcss-quantity-queries' ); const input = fs.readFileSync( 'input.css' , 'utf8' ); postcss() .use(quantityQueries) .process(input) .then( result => { fs.writeFileSync( 'output.css' , result.css); });

API

Target count items or more:

:at-least(count) { ... }

input:

ul > li :at-least(4) { color : rebeccapurple; }

output:

ul > li :nth-last-child(n+4) , ul > li :nth-last-child(n+4) ~ li { color : rebeccapurple; }

Target count items or less:

:at-most(count) { ... }

input:

ul > li :at-most(4) { color : rebeccapurple; }

output:

ul > li :nth-last-child(-n+4) :first-child , ul > li :nth-last-child(-n+4) :first-child ~ li { color : rebeccapurple; }

between

Target a range of items between start and end :

:between(start , end ) { ... }

input:

ul > li :between(4 , 6) { color : rebeccapurple; }

output:

ul > li :nth-last-child(n+4) :nth-last-child(-n+6) :first-child , ul > li :nth-last-child(n+4) :nth-last-child(-n+6) :first-child ~ li { color : rebeccapurple; }

exactly

Target exactly count items:

:exactly(count) { ... }

input:

ul > li :exactly(4) { color : rebeccapurple; }

output:

ul > li :nth-last-child(4) :first-child , ul > li :nth-last-child(4) :first-child ~ li { color : rebeccapurple; }

All pseudo-selector extensions

Selector Description # :at-least(count) { … } Target count items or more # :at-most(count) { … } Target count items or less # :between(start, end) { … } Target a range of items between start and end # :exactly(count) { … } Target exactly count items

At-rule API

There is also an at-rule API available, similar to pre-processors.

Although it might get deprecated at some point.

The recommended API is the pseudo-selectors one.

@ at - least count [, selector] { ... }

@ at - most count [, selector] { ... }

@ between start end [, selector] { ... }

@ exactly count [, selector] { ... }

ul > li { @at-least 4 span { color : rebeccapurple; } } ul > li { @between 4 6 { color : rebeccapurple; } }

Check out the tests for more examples.

Credits

Licence

postcss-quantity-queries is unlicensed.