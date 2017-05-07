PostCSS plugin enabling quantity-queries.
This plugin is derived from the Sass Quantity Queries mixins by Daniel Guillan.
For informations about quantity queries check those resources:
Quantity Queries for CSS
Styling elements based on sibling count
Daniel’s demo on CodePen
npm install postcss-quantity-queries --save-dev
const fs = require('fs');
const postcss = require('postcss');
const quantityQueries = require('postcss-quantity-queries');
const input = fs.readFileSync('input.css', 'utf8');
postcss()
.use(quantityQueries)
.process(input)
.then(result => {
fs.writeFileSync('output.css', result.css);
});
Target
count items or more:
:at-least(count) { ... }
input:
ul > li:at-least(4) {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
output:
ul > li:nth-last-child(n+4),
ul > li:nth-last-child(n+4) ~ li {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
Target
count items or less:
:at-most(count) { ... }
input:
ul > li:at-most(4) {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
output:
ul > li:nth-last-child(-n+4):first-child,
ul > li:nth-last-child(-n+4):first-child ~ li {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
Target a range of items between
start and
end:
:between(start, end) { ... }
input:
ul > li:between(4, 6) {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
output:
ul > li:nth-last-child(n+4):nth-last-child(-n+6):first-child,
ul > li:nth-last-child(n+4):nth-last-child(-n+6):first-child ~ li {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
Target exactly
count items:
:exactly(count) { ... }
input:
ul > li:exactly(4) {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
output:
ul > li:nth-last-child(4):first-child,
ul > li:nth-last-child(4):first-child ~ li {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
|Selector
|Description
|#
:at-least(count) { … }
|Target
count items or more
|#
:at-most(count) { … }
|Target
count items or less
|#
:between(start, end) { … }
|Target a range of items between
start and
end
|#
:exactly(count) { … }
|Target exactly
count items
There is also an at-rule API available, similar to pre-processors.
Although it might get deprecated at some point.
The recommended API is the pseudo-selectors one.
@at-least count [, selector] { ... }
@at-most count [, selector] { ... }
@between start end [, selector] { ... }
@exactly count [, selector] { ... }
ul > li {
@at-least 4 span {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
}
ul > li {
@between 4 6 {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
}
Check out the tests for more examples.
postcss-quantity-queries is unlicensed.