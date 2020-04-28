English | 中文
A plugin for PostCSS that generates viewport units (vw, vh, vmin, vmax) from pixel units.
If your project involves a fixed width, this script will help to convert pixels into viewport units.
.class {
margin: -10px .5vh;
padding: 5vmin 9.5px 1px;
border: 3px solid black;
border-bottom-width: 1px;
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 20px;
}
.class2 {
padding-top: 10px; /* px-to-viewport-ignore */
/* px-to-viewport-ignore-next */
padding-bottom: 10px;
/* Any other comment */
border: 1px solid black;
margin-bottom: 1px;
font-size: 20px;
line-height: 30px;
}
@media (min-width: 750px) {
.class3 {
font-size: 16px;
line-height: 22px;
}
}
.class {
margin: -3.125vw .5vh;
padding: 5vmin 2.96875vw 1px;
border: 0.9375vw solid black;
border-bottom-width: 1px;
font-size: 4.375vw;
line-height: 6.25vw;
}
.class2 {
padding-top: 10px;
padding-bottom: 10px;
/* Any other comment */
border: 1px solid black;
margin-bottom: 1px;
font-size: 6.25vw;
line-height: 9.375vw;
}
@media (min-width: 750px) {
.class3 {
font-size: 16px;
line-height: 22px;
}
}
Add via npm
$ npm install postcss-px-to-viewport --save-dev
or yarn
$ yarn add -D postcss-px-to-viewport
Default Options:
{
unitToConvert: 'px',
viewportWidth: 320,
unitPrecision: 5,
propList: ['*'],
viewportUnit: 'vw',
fontViewportUnit: 'vw',
selectorBlackList: [],
minPixelValue: 1,
mediaQuery: false,
replace: true,
exclude: undefined,
include: undefined,
landscape: false,
landscapeUnit: 'vw',
landscapeWidth: 568
}
unitToConvert (String) unit to convert, by default, it is px.
viewportWidth (Number) The width of the viewport.
unitPrecision (Number) The decimal numbers to allow the vw units to grow to.
propList (Array) The properties that can change from px to vw.
viewportUnit (String) Expected units.
fontViewportUnit (String) Expected units for font.
selectorBlackList (Array) The selectors to ignore and leave as px.
['body'] will match
.body-class
[/^body$/] will match
body but not
.body
minPixelValue (Number) Set the minimum pixel value to replace.
mediaQuery (Boolean) Allow px to be converted in media queries.
replace (Boolean) replaces rules containing vw instead of adding fallbacks.
exclude (Regexp or Array of Regexp) Ignore some files like 'node_modules'
include (Regexp or Array of Regexp) If
include is set, only matching files will be converted,
for example, only files under
src/mobile/ (
include: /\/src\/mobile\//)
landscape (Boolean) Adds
@media (orientation: landscape) with values converted via
landscapeWidth.
landscapeUnit (String) Expected unit for
landscape option
landscapeWidth (Number) Viewport width for landscape orientation.
excludeand
includecan be set together, and the intersection of the two rules will be taken.
You can use special comments for ignore conversion of single lines:
/* px-to-viewport-ignore-next */ — on a separate line, prevents conversion on the next line.
/* px-to-viewport-ignore */ — after the property on the right, prevents conversion on the same line.
Example:
/* example input: */
.class {
/* px-to-viewport-ignore-next */
width: 10px;
padding: 10px;
height: 10px; /* px-to-viewport-ignore */
border: solid 2px #000; /* px-to-viewport-ignore */
}
/* example output: */
.class {
width: 10px;
padding: 3.125vw;
height: 10px;
border: solid 2px #000;
}
There are several more reasons why your pixels may not convert, the following options may affect this:
propList,
selectorBlackList,
minPixelValue,
mediaQuery,
exclude,
include.
add to your
postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: {
// ...
'postcss-px-to-viewport': {
// options
}
}
}
add to your
gulpfile.js:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
var pxtoviewport = require('postcss-px-to-viewport');
gulp.task('css', function () {
var processors = [
pxtoviewport({
viewportWidth: 320,
viewportUnit: 'vmin'
})
];
return gulp.src(['build/css/**/*.css'])
.pipe(postcss(processors))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/css'));
});
Please read Code of Conduct and Contributing Guidelines for submitting pull requests to us.
In order to run tests, you need to install dev-packages:
$ npm install
Then run the tests via npm script:
$ npm run test
The changelog is here.
We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.
