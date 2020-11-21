postcss-purgecss wrapper with sensible defaults for Laravel apps

A simple wrapper around postcss-purgecss with sensible defaults for Laravel apps.

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'postcss-purgecss-laravel' )({ safelist : [ /hljs/ ], extend : { content : [content: [path.join(__dirname, 'vendor/spatie/menu/**/*.php' )],] }, }); ], };

Installation

You can install the package with yarn or npm:

yarn add postcss-purgecss-laravel --dev

npm install postcss-purgecss-laravel --save-dev

Usage

Register the PostCSS plugin.

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'postcss-purgecss-laravel' )( ); ] }

All options passed to the plugin get passed down to PurgeCSS. Refer to the PurgeCSS docs for an overview of the available options.

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'postcss-purgecss-laravel' )({ safelist : [ /hljs/ ], }), ], };

Options will override the default options this package provides. If you'd rather extend the options, place them in the extend option.

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'postcss-purgecss-laravel' )({ extend : { safelist : [ /hljs/ ], }, }), ], };

In the above example, the /hljs/ pattern will be added to the safelist , instead of overriding the default safelist option.

These are the defaults this package provides:

const defaultConfig = { content : [ "app/**/*.php" , "resources/**/*.html" , "resources/**/*.js" , "resources/**/*.jsx" , "resources/**/*.ts" , "resources/**/*.tsx" , "resources/**/*.php" , "resources/**/*.vue" , "resources/**/*.twig" , ], defaultExtractor : ( content ) => content.match( /[\w-/.:]+(?<!:)/g ) || [], safelist : [ /-active$/ , /-enter$/, /-leave-to$/, /show$/], };

