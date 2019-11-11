PostCSS Pseudo Classes

PostCSS plugin to automatically add in companion classes where pseudo-selectors are used. This allows you to add the class name to force the styling of a pseudo-selector, which can be really helpful for testing or being able to concretely reach all style states.

Credits

This plugin is a port of rework-pseudo-classes written by Alex Sexton.

Installation

$ npm install postcss-pseudo-classes

Example

var pseudoclasses = require ( 'postcss-pseudo-classes' )({ blacklist : [], restrictTo : [ ':nth-child' , 'hover' ], allCombinations : true , preserveBeforeAfter : false }); postcss([ pseudoclasses ]) .process(css) .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result.css); });

.some-selector :hover { text-decoration : underline; }

yields

.some-selector :hover , .some-selector .\ :hover { text-decoration : underline; }

usage

< button class = "some-selector :hover" > howdy </ button >

Edge cases

This plugin escapes parenthesis so :nth-child(5) would look like .class.\:nth-child\(5\) and can be used as a regular class: <button class=":nth-child(5)">howdy</button> .

would look like and can be used as a regular class: . Pseudo-selectors with two colons are ignored entirely since they're a slightly different thing.

Chained pseudo-selectors just become chained classes: :focus:hover becomes .\:focus.\:hover .

Tests

$ npm test

License

(MIT)