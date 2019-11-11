PostCSS plugin to automatically add in companion classes where pseudo-selectors are used. This allows you to add the class name to force the styling of a pseudo-selector, which can be really helpful for testing or being able to concretely reach all style states.
This plugin is a port of rework-pseudo-classes written by Alex Sexton.
$ npm install postcss-pseudo-classes
var pseudoclasses = require('postcss-pseudo-classes')({
// default contains `:root`.
blacklist: [],
// (optional) create classes for a restricted list of selectors
// N.B. the colon (:) is optional
restrictTo: [':nth-child', 'hover'],
// default is `false`. If `true`, will output CSS
// with all combinations of pseudo styles/pseudo classes.
allCombinations: true,
// default is `true`. If `false`, will generate
// pseudo classes for `:before` and `:after`
preserveBeforeAfter: false
});
postcss([ pseudoclasses ])
.process(css)
.then(function (result) { console.log(result.css); });
.some-selector:hover {
text-decoration: underline;
}
yields
.some-selector:hover,
.some-selector.\:hover {
text-decoration: underline;
}
<button class="some-selector :hover">howdy</button>
:nth-child(5) would look like
.class.\:nth-child\(5\) and can be used as a regular class:
<button class=":nth-child(5)">howdy</button>.
:focus:hover becomes
.\:focus.\:hover.
$ npm test
(MIT)