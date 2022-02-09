A PostCSS plugin which prepends a selector to CSS styles to constrain their effect on parent elements in a page.
|Supports
|Versions
|NodeJS
v12,
v14,
v16,
v17
|PostCSS
v7,
v8
⚠️ These instructions are only for this plugin. See the PostCSS website for framework information.
|Package Manager
|Command
|NPM
npm install postcss-prefixwrap --save-dev --save-exact
|PNPM
pnpm add postcss-prefixwrap --save-dev --save-exact
|Yarn
yarn add postcss-prefixwrap --dev --exact
Add to your PostCSS configuration.
const PostCSS = require("gulp-postcss");
const PrefixWrap = require("postcss-prefixwrap");
PostCSS([PrefixWrap(".my-custom-wrap")]);
Add the container to your markup.
<div class="my-custom-wrap"><!-- Your existing markup. --></div>
View your CSS, now prefix-wrapped.
Before
p {
color: red;
}
body {
font-size: 16px;
}
After
.my-custom-wrap p {
color: red;
}
.my-custom-wrap {
font-size: 16px;
}
The minimal required configuration is the prefix selector, as shown in the above example.
PrefixWrap(".my-custom-wrap");
You may want to exclude some selectors from being prefixed, this is enabled using the
ignoredSelectors option.
PrefixWrap(".my-custom-wrap", {
ignoredSelectors: [":root", "#my-id", /^\.some-(.+)$/],
});
You may want root tags, like
body and
html to be converted to classes, then prefixed, this is enabled using
the
prefixRootTags option.
PrefixWrap(".my-container", {
prefixRootTags: true,
});
With this option, a selector like
html will be converted to
.my-container .html, rather than the
default
.my-container.
In certain scenarios, you may only want
PrefixWrap() to wrap certain CSS files. This is done using the
whitelist
option.
PrefixWrap(".my-custom-wrap", {
whitelist: ["editor.css"],
});
In certain scenarios, you may want
PrefixWrap() to exclude certain CSS files. This is done using the
blacklist
option.
If
whitelistoption is also included,
blacklistwill be ignored.
PrefixWrap(".my-custom-wrap", {
blacklist: ["colours.css"],
});
Read our Contributing Guide to learn more about how to contribute to this project.
Read our Security Guide to learn how security is considered during the development and operation of this plugin.
The MIT License is used by this project.