A PostCSS plugin which prepends a selector to CSS styles to constrain their effect on parent elements in a page.

Supports Versions NodeJS v12 , v14 , v16 , v17 PostCSS v7 , v8

How to use this plugin?

⚠️ These instructions are only for this plugin. See the PostCSS website for framework information.

Install

Package Manager Command NPM npm install postcss-prefixwrap --save-dev --save-exact PNPM pnpm add postcss-prefixwrap --save-dev --save-exact Yarn yarn add postcss-prefixwrap --dev --exact

Configure

Add to your PostCSS configuration.

const PostCSS = require ( "gulp-postcss" ); const PrefixWrap = require ( "postcss-prefixwrap" ); PostCSS([PrefixWrap( ".my-custom-wrap" )]);

Container

Add the container to your markup.

< div class = "my-custom-wrap" > </ div >

View

View your CSS, now prefix-wrapped.

Before

p { color : red; } body { font-size : 16px ; }

After

.my-custom-wrap p { color : red; } .my-custom-wrap { font-size : 16px ; }

What options does it have?

Minimal

The minimal required configuration is the prefix selector, as shown in the above example.

PrefixWrap( ".my-custom-wrap" );

Ignored Selectors

You may want to exclude some selectors from being prefixed, this is enabled using the ignoredSelectors option.

PrefixWrap( ".my-custom-wrap" , { ignoredSelectors : [ ":root" , "#my-id" , /^\.some-(.+)$/], });

You may want root tags, like body and html to be converted to classes, then prefixed, this is enabled using the prefixRootTags option.

PrefixWrap( ".my-container" , { prefixRootTags : true , });

With this option, a selector like html will be converted to .my-container .html , rather than the default .my-container .

File Whitelist

In certain scenarios, you may only want PrefixWrap() to wrap certain CSS files. This is done using the whitelist option.

PrefixWrap( ".my-custom-wrap" , { whitelist : [ "editor.css" ], });

File Blacklist

In certain scenarios, you may want PrefixWrap() to exclude certain CSS files. This is done using the blacklist option.

If whitelist option is also included, blacklist will be ignored.

PrefixWrap( ".my-custom-wrap" , { blacklist : [ "colours.css" ], });

How to contribute?

Read our Contributing Guide to learn more about how to contribute to this project.

Is this project secure?

Read our Security Guide to learn how security is considered during the development and operation of this plugin.

License

The MIT License is used by this project.