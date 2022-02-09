openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pp

postcss-prefixwrap

by Daniel Tedman
1.26.0 (see all)

A PostCSS plugin that is used to wrap css styles with a css selector to constrain their affect on parent elements in a page.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.4K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Prefix Wrap

CI GitHub Pipeline Release GitHub Pipeline NPM Downloads Per Week

A PostCSS plugin which prepends a selector to CSS styles to constrain their effect on parent elements in a page.

SupportsVersions
NodeJSv12, v14, v16, v17
PostCSSv7, v8

How to use this plugin?

⚠️ These instructions are only for this plugin. See the PostCSS website for framework information.

Install

Package ManagerCommand
NPMnpm install postcss-prefixwrap --save-dev --save-exact
PNPMpnpm add postcss-prefixwrap --save-dev --save-exact
Yarnyarn add postcss-prefixwrap --dev --exact

Configure

Add to your PostCSS configuration.

const PostCSS = require("gulp-postcss");
const PrefixWrap = require("postcss-prefixwrap");

PostCSS([PrefixWrap(".my-custom-wrap")]);

Container

Add the container to your markup.

<div class="my-custom-wrap"><!-- Your existing markup. --></div>

View

View your CSS, now prefix-wrapped.

Before

p {
    color: red;
}

body {
    font-size: 16px;
}

After

.my-custom-wrap p {
    color: red;
}

.my-custom-wrap {
    font-size: 16px;
}

What options does it have?

Minimal

The minimal required configuration is the prefix selector, as shown in the above example.

PrefixWrap(".my-custom-wrap");

Ignored Selectors

You may want to exclude some selectors from being prefixed, this is enabled using the ignoredSelectors option.

PrefixWrap(".my-custom-wrap", {
    ignoredSelectors: [":root", "#my-id", /^\.some-(.+)$/],
});

Prefix Root Tags

You may want root tags, like body and html to be converted to classes, then prefixed, this is enabled using the prefixRootTags option.

PrefixWrap(".my-container", {
    prefixRootTags: true,
});

With this option, a selector like html will be converted to .my-container .html, rather than the default .my-container.

File Whitelist

In certain scenarios, you may only want PrefixWrap() to wrap certain CSS files. This is done using the whitelist option.

PrefixWrap(".my-custom-wrap", {
    whitelist: ["editor.css"],
});

File Blacklist

In certain scenarios, you may want PrefixWrap() to exclude certain CSS files. This is done using the blacklist option.

If whitelist option is also included, blacklist will be ignored.

PrefixWrap(".my-custom-wrap", {
    blacklist: ["colours.css"],
});

How to contribute?

Read our Contributing Guide to learn more about how to contribute to this project.

Is this project secure?

Read our Security Guide to learn how security is considered during the development and operation of this plugin.

License

The MIT License is used by this project.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial