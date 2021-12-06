Prefix every CSS selector with a custom namespace
.a => .prefix .a
$ npm install postcss-prefix-selector
const prefixer = require('postcss-prefix-selector')
// css to be processed
const css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8")
const out = postcss().use(prefixer({
prefix: '.some-selector',
exclude: ['.c'],
// Optional transform callback for case-by-case overrides
transform: function (prefix, selector, prefixedSelector) {
if (selector === 'body') {
return 'body' + prefix;
} else {
return prefixedSelector;
}
}
})).process(css).css
Using the options above and the CSS below...
body {
background: red;
}
.a, .b {
color: aqua;
}
.c {
color: coral;
}
You will get the following output
body.some-selector {
background: red;
}
.some-selector .a, .some-selector .b {
color: aqua;
}
.c {
color: coral;
}
Use it like you'd use any other PostCSS plugin. If you also have
autoprefixer in your webpack config then make sure that
postcss-prefix-selector is called first. This is needed to avoid running the prefixer twice on both standard selectors and vendor specific ones (ex:
@keyframes and
@webkit-keyframes).
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
require.resolve('style-loader'),
require.resolve('css-loader'),
{
loader: require.resolve('postcss-loader'),
options: {
postcssOptions: {
plugins: {
"postcss-prefix-selector": {
prefix: '.my-prefix',
transform(prefix, selector, prefixedSelector, filepath) {
if (selector.match(/^(html|body)/)) {
return selector.replace(/^([^\s]*)/, `$1 ${prefix}`);
}
if (filepath.match(/node_modules/)) {
return selector; // Do not prefix styles imported from node_modules
}
return prefixedSelector;
},
},
autoprefixer: {
browsers: ['last 4 versions']
}
}
}
}
}
]
}]
}
|Name
|Type
|Description
prefix
string
|This string is added before every CSS selector
exclude
string[] or
RegExp[]
|It's possible to avoid prefixing some selectors by passing an array of selectors
transform
Function
|In cases where you may want to use the prefix differently for different selectors, it is possible to pass in a custom transform method
ignoreFiles
string[] or
RegExp[]
|List of ignored files for processing
includeFiles
string[] or
RegExp[]
|List of included files for processing
This project was originally created by @jongleberry and is being maintained by @RadValentin. If you have any questions, feel free to ping the latter.
Please contribute! If you have any questions or bugs, open an issue. Or, open a pull request with a fix.
This project uses Mocha. If you submit a PR, please add appropriate tests and make sure that everything is green for your branch.
MIT © 2015-2021 Jonathan Ong.