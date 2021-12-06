Prefix every CSS selector with a custom namespace .a => .prefix .a

Table of Contents

Install

npm install postcss-prefix-selector

Usage with PostCSS

const prefixer = require ( 'postcss-prefix-selector' ) const css = fs.readFileSync( "input.css" , "utf8" ) const out = postcss().use(prefixer({ prefix : '.some-selector' , exclude : [ '.c' ], transform : function ( prefix, selector, prefixedSelector ) { if (selector === 'body' ) { return 'body' + prefix; } else { return prefixedSelector; } } })).process(css).css

Using the options above and the CSS below...

body { background : red; } .a , .b { color : aqua; } .c { color : coral; }

You will get the following output

body .some-selector { background : red; } .some-selector .a , .some-selector .b { color : aqua; } .c { color : coral; }

Usage with webpack

Use it like you'd use any other PostCSS plugin. If you also have autoprefixer in your webpack config then make sure that postcss-prefix-selector is called first. This is needed to avoid running the prefixer twice on both standard selectors and vendor specific ones (ex: @keyframes and @webkit-keyframes ).

module : { rules : [{ test : /\.css$/ , use : [ require .resolve( 'style-loader' ), require .resolve( 'css-loader' ), { loader : require .resolve( 'postcss-loader' ), options : { postcssOptions : { plugins : { "postcss-prefix-selector" : { prefix : '.my-prefix' , transform(prefix, selector, prefixedSelector, filepath) { if (selector.match( /^(html|body)/ )) { return selector.replace( /^([^\s]*)/ , `$1 ${prefix} ` ); } if (filepath.match( /node_modules/ )) { return selector; } return prefixedSelector; }, }, autoprefixer : { browsers : [ 'last 4 versions' ] } } } } } ] }] }

Options

Name Type Description prefix string This string is added before every CSS selector exclude string[] or RegExp[] It's possible to avoid prefixing some selectors by passing an array of selectors transform Function In cases where you may want to use the prefix differently for different selectors, it is possible to pass in a custom transform method ignoreFiles string[] or RegExp[] List of ignored files for processing includeFiles string[] or RegExp[] List of included files for processing

Maintainer

This project was originally created by @jongleberry and is being maintained by @RadValentin. If you have any questions, feel free to ping the latter.

Contribute

Please contribute! If you have any questions or bugs, open an issue. Or, open a pull request with a fix.

This project uses Mocha. If you submit a PR, please add appropriate tests and make sure that everything is green for your branch.

License

MIT © 2015-2021 Jonathan Ong.