The "officially unofficial" consolidated list of PostCSS plugins in a ready-to-use package.
There are over a hundred wonderful developers building amazing PostCSS plugins. The running list of plugins grows quickly, and is used in many places. One such place is on the searchable postcss.parts built by @mxstbr. Another is in the PostCSS Alfred Workflow created by @chrisopedia. These are great resources for developers to find and use plugins, and this list helps keep them all up to date.
The goal is to be as concise and clear as possible while still offering a lot of data about each plugin to developers.
TLDR; this is a large JSON file containing metadata about as many postcss-plugins as possible.
With yarn
yarn add postcss-plugins
With npm
npm i postcss-plugins
const plugins = require('postcss-plugins');
// Sample usage: get the name of every plugin in the dataset
const namesOfEveryPlugin = plugins.map(plugin => plugin.name);
// Sample usage: get plugin with the most stars
const mostStarredPlugin = plugins.reduce((a, p) => a.stars && p.stars > a.stars ? p : a, { stars: 0 });
// Sample usage: see how many plugins himynameisdave has written
const himynameisdavesPlugins = plugins.reduce((a, p) => p.author === 'himynameisdave' ? ++a : a, 0)
All plugins are welcome, so long as they meet the PostCSS Plugin Guidelines. There are scripts in place to make adding your plugin as easy as answering a few questions about it.
Steps:
yarn install/
npm install to quickly install the dependencies that the scripts rely on.
yarn run add/
npm run add. You will then be prompted for info about your plugin. Follow the prompts.
plugins.json and your name/plugin to the
authors.md list.
Please note that both
plugins.json and
authors.md are not meant to be edited directly. Instead, please follow the steps above to ensure your pull request can be merged in a timely manner. Also, do not worry about updating the GitHub star counts for the plugins, as this is done periodically by the maintainers.
See the changelog for a list of releases, changes & updates.