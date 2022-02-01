PostCSS Plugin List

The "officially unofficial" consolidated list of PostCSS plugins in a ready-to-use package.

简体中文

Purpose

There are over a hundred wonderful developers building amazing PostCSS plugins. The running list of plugins grows quickly, and is used in many places. One such place is on the searchable postcss.parts built by @mxstbr. Another is in the PostCSS Alfred Workflow created by @chrisopedia. These are great resources for developers to find and use plugins, and this list helps keep them all up to date.

The goal is to be as concise and clear as possible while still offering a lot of data about each plugin to developers.

TLDR; this is a large JSON file containing metadata about as many postcss-plugins as possible.

Install

With yarn

yarn add postcss-plugins

With npm

npm i postcss-plugins

Usage

const plugins = require ( 'postcss-plugins' ); const namesOfEveryPlugin = plugins.map( plugin => plugin.name); const mostStarredPlugin = plugins.reduce( ( a, p ) => a.stars && p.stars > a.stars ? p : a, { stars : 0 }); const himynameisdavesPlugins = plugins.reduce( ( a, p ) => p.author === 'himynameisdave' ? ++a : a, 0 )

Submitting A New Plugin

All plugins are welcome, so long as they meet the PostCSS Plugin Guidelines. There are scripts in place to make adding your plugin as easy as answering a few questions about it.

Steps:

Fork this repo. Run yarn install / npm install to quickly install the dependencies that the scripts rely on. Run yarn run add / npm run add . You will then be prompted for info about your plugin. Follow the prompts. This will add your plugin to plugins.json and your name/plugin to the authors.md list. Commit & push your changes, then submit your pull request. Chill out.

Please note that both plugins.json and authors.md are not meant to be edited directly. Instead, please follow the steps above to ensure your pull request can be merged in a timely manner. Also, do not worry about updating the GitHub star counts for the plugins, as this is done periodically by the maintainers.

Changes

See the changelog for a list of releases, changes & updates.