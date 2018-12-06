postcss plugin px2rem.

Features

A plugin for PostCSS that generates rem units from pixel units.

Installation

$ npm i --save postcss-plugin-px2rem

Usage

input and output

// input h1 { margin : 0 0 20px ; font-size : 32px ; line-height : 1.2 ; letter-spacing : 1px ; } // output h1 { margin : 0 0 0.2rem ; font-size : 0.32rem ; line-height : 1.2 ; letter-spacing : 0.01rem ; }

original

import { writeFile, readFileSync } from 'fs' ; import postcss from 'postcss' ; import pxtorem from 'postcss-plugin-px2rem' ; const css = readFileSync( '/path/to/test.css' , 'utf8' ); const options = { replace : false , }; const processedCss = postcss(pxtorem(options)).process(css).css; writeFile( '/path/to/test.rem.css' , processedCss, err => { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Rem file written.' ); });

with webpack

import px2rem from 'postcss-plugin-px2rem' ; const px2remOpts = { ...... }; export default { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.css$/ , loader : 'style-loader!css-loader!postcss-loader' , }, ], }, postcss : [px2rem(px2remOpts)], }

webpack.connfig.js

import webpack from 'atool-build/lib/webpack' ; import px2rem from 'postcss-plugin-px2rem' ; export default webpackConfig => { const px2remOpts = { ...... }; webpackConfig.postcss.push(px2rem(px2remOpts)); return webpackConfig; };

Configuration

Default:

{ rootValue : 100 , unitPrecision : 5 , propWhiteList : [], propBlackList : [], exclude : false , selectorBlackList : [], ignoreIdentifier : false , replace : true , mediaQuery : false , minPixelValue : 0 }

rootValue (Number|Object) The root element font size. Default is 100. If rootValue is an object, for example { px: 50, rpx: 100 } , it will replace rpx to 1/100 rem , and px to 1/50 rem.

(Number|Object) The root element font size. Default is 100. unitPrecision (Number) The decimal numbers to allow the REM units to grow to.

(Number) The decimal numbers to allow the REM units to grow to. propWhiteList (Array) The properties that can change from px to rem. Default is an empty array that means disable the white list and enable all properties. Values need to be exact matches.

(Array) The properties that can change from px to rem. propBlackList (Array) The properties that should not change from px to rem. Values need to be exact matches.

(Array) The properties that should not change from px to rem. exclude (Reg) a way to exclude some folder,eg. /(node_module)/.

(Reg) a way to exclude some folder,eg. /(node_module)/. selectorBlackList (Array) The selectors to ignore and leave as px. If value is string, it checks to see if selector contains the string. ['body'] will match .body-class If value is regexp, it checks to see if the selector matches the regexp. [/^body$/] will match body but not .body

(Array) The selectors to ignore and leave as px. ignoreIdentifier (Boolean/String) a way to have a single property ignored, when ignoreIdentifier enabled, then replace would be set to true automatically.

(Boolean/String) a way to have a single property ignored, when ignoreIdentifier enabled, then would be set to automatically. replace (Boolean) replaces rules containing rems instead of adding fallbacks.

(Boolean) replaces rules containing rems instead of adding fallbacks. mediaQuery (Boolean) Allow px to be converted in media queries.

(Boolean) Allow px to be converted in media queries. minPixelValue (Number) Set the minimum pixel value to replace.

License

MIT