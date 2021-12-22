openbase logo
postcss-place

by csstools
7.0.1 (see all)

place-* shorthand for align-* and justify-*

6.1M

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

⚠️ PostCSS Place Properties was moved to @csstools/postcss-plugins. ⚠️
Read the announcement

PostCSS Place Properties PostCSS Logo

NPM Version CSS Standard Status Build Status Support Chat

PostCSS Place Properties lets you use place-* properties as shorthands for align-* and justify-*, following the CSS Box Alignment specification.

.example {
  place-self: center;
  place-content: space-between center;
}

/* becomes */

.example {
  align-self: center;
  justify-self: center;
  place-self: center;
  align-content: space-between;
  justify-content: center;
  place-content: space-between center;
}

Usage

Add PostCSS Place Properties to your project:

npm install postcss postcss-place --save-dev

Use it as a PostCSS plugin:

import postcss from 'postcss';
import postcssPlace from 'postcss-place';

postcss([
  postcssPlace(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);

PostCSS Place Properties runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

NodeWebpackCreate React AppGulpGrunt

Options

preserve

The preserve option determines whether the original place declaration is preserved. By default, it is preserved.

postcssPlace({ preserve: false })

.example {
  place-self: center;
  place-content: space-between center;
}

/* becomes */

.example {
  align-self: center;
  justify-self: center;
  align-content: space-between;
  justify-content: center;
}

