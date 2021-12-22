PostCSS Place Properties

PostCSS Place Properties lets you use place-* properties as shorthands for align-* and justify-* , following the CSS Box Alignment specification.

.example { place-self: center; place-content: space-between center; } /* becomes */ .example { align-self: center; justify-self: center; place-self: center; align-content: space-between; justify-content: center; place-content: space-between center; }

Usage

Add PostCSS Place Properties to your project:

npm install postcss postcss-place --save-dev

Use it as a PostCSS plugin:

import postcss from 'postcss' ; import postcssPlace from 'postcss-place' ; postcss([ postcssPlace( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS );

PostCSS Place Properties runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

Options

preserve

The preserve option determines whether the original place declaration is preserved. By default, it is preserved.

postcssPlace({ preserve : false })