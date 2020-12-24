A webpack plugin to process generated assets with PostCSS pipeline.
Webpack loaders are pretty cool but limited to process and generate only one file at a time. If you are extracting critical CSS or media queries into separate files, you are no longer able to process these files. This plugin was made to solve this problem.
npm install --save postcss-pipeline-webpack-plugin
It requires webpack 5.x to work.
For webpack 4.x use postcss-pipeline-webpack-plugin@5 package.
For webpack 3.x use postcss-pipeline-webpack-plugin@3 package.
The plugin is compatible with PostCSS 6.x, 7.x and 8.x branches.
const postcss = require('postcss');
const PostCssPipelineWebpackPlugin = require('postcss-pipeline-webpack-plugin');
const pipelinePlugin = new PostCssPipelineWebpackPlugin({
processor: postcss([
// provide any PostCSS plugins here
]),
// provide an optional function to filter out unwanted CSS
predicate: name => /foobar.css$/.test(name),
// provide an optional string attached to the beginning of a new file
prefix: 'critical',
// provide an optional string which will be using as a suffix for newly generated files
suffix: 'processed',
// or you can generate the name by yourself
transformName: name => 'critical-' + name,
// you can pass any relevant SourceMap options
// see https://github.com/postcss/postcss/blob/master/docs/source-maps.md
map: {}
});
So, you can use this initialized instance of the plugin in webpack configuration later.
module.exports = {
mode: 'production',
entry: './src/index.css',
output: {
path: path.resolve('./dest/'),
filename: '[name].js'
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
'css-loader'
]
}
]
},
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: 'styles.css'
}),
pipelinePlugin
]
};
For example, you may want to process your styles with postcss-critical-css plugin. It generates an additional file, which contains only styles between start- and stop-tags. You can’t use the optimization of generated styles before the plugin because minification removes all comments. So, you have to minify “all” and “critical” parts separately.
It’s pretty easy with postcss-pipeline-webpack-plugin. You can provide as many PostCSS pipelines as you need.
For the task, we need to set up two pipelines with one plugin in each other:
const PostCssPipelineWebpackPlugin = require('postcss-pipeline-webpack-plugin');
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin');
const postcss = require('postcss');
const criticalSplit = require('postcss-critical-split');
const csso = require('postcss-csso');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: 'styles.css'
}),
new PostCssPipelineWebpackPlugin({
suffix: 'critical',
processor: postcss([
criticalSplit({
output: criticalSplit.output_types.CRITICAL_CSS
})
])
}),
new PostCssPipelineWebpackPlugin({
suffix: 'min',
processor: postcss([
csso({
restructure: false
})
]),
map: {
inline: false
}
})
]
};
1) Webpack extracts all CSS into:
styles.css
2) PostCSS generates critical CSS into
styles.critical.css. So, you get two files:
styles.css
styles.critical.css
3) PostCSS optimize both files with csso and create relevant SourceMaps for them:
styles.css
styles.critical.css
styles.min.css
styles.min.css.map
styles.critical.min.css
styles.critical.min.css.map
As you can see, webpack generates artifacts in one pass.
See full webpack.config.js for more details.
