A webpack plugin to process generated assets with PostCSS pipeline.

Preface

Webpack loaders are pretty cool but limited to process and generate only one file at a time. If you are extracting critical CSS or media queries into separate files, you are no longer able to process these files. This plugin was made to solve this problem.

Install

npm install --save postcss-pipeline-webpack-plugin

Compatibility

It requires webpack 5.x to work.

For webpack 4.x use postcss-pipeline-webpack-plugin@5 package.

For webpack 3.x use postcss-pipeline-webpack-plugin@3 package.

The plugin is compatible with PostCSS 6.x, 7.x and 8.x branches.

Usage

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const PostCssPipelineWebpackPlugin = require ( 'postcss-pipeline-webpack-plugin' ); const pipelinePlugin = new PostCssPipelineWebpackPlugin({ processor : postcss([ ]), predicate : name => /foobar.css$/ .test(name), prefix : 'critical' , suffix : 'processed' , transformName : name => 'critical-' + name, map : {} });

So, you can use this initialized instance of the plugin in webpack configuration later.

module .exports = { mode : 'production' , entry : './src/index.css' , output : { path : path.resolve( './dest/' ), filename : '[name].js' }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, 'css-loader' ] } ] }, plugins : [ new MiniCssExtractPlugin({ filename : 'styles.css' }), pipelinePlugin ] };

Advanced techniques

For example, you may want to process your styles with postcss-critical-css plugin. It generates an additional file, which contains only styles between start- and stop-tags. You can’t use the optimization of generated styles before the plugin because minification removes all comments. So, you have to minify “all” and “critical” parts separately.

It’s pretty easy with postcss-pipeline-webpack-plugin. You can provide as many PostCSS pipelines as you need.

For the task, we need to set up two pipelines with one plugin in each other:

postcss-critical-split

postcss-csso

const PostCssPipelineWebpackPlugin = require ( 'postcss-pipeline-webpack-plugin' ); const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require ( 'mini-css-extract-plugin' ); const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const criticalSplit = require ( 'postcss-critical-split' ); const csso = require ( 'postcss-csso' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new MiniCssExtractPlugin({ filename : 'styles.css' }), new PostCssPipelineWebpackPlugin({ suffix : 'critical' , processor : postcss([ criticalSplit({ output : criticalSplit.output_types.CRITICAL_CSS }) ]) }), new PostCssPipelineWebpackPlugin({ suffix : 'min' , processor : postcss([ csso({ restructure : false }) ]), map : { inline : false } }) ] };

1) Webpack extracts all CSS into:

styles.css

2) PostCSS generates critical CSS into styles.critical.css . So, you get two files:

styles.css styles.critical.css

3) PostCSS optimize both files with csso and create relevant SourceMaps for them:

styles.css styles.critical.css styles.min.css styles.min.css.map styles.critical.min.css styles.critical.min.css.map

As you can see, webpack generates artifacts in one pass.

See full webpack.config.js for more details.

Change log

2020-12-24

[breaking] made the plugin fully compatible with webpack v5

2019-08-02

[minor] updated dependencies

2019-07-07

[minor] updated version of the engines

2019-07-03

[major] added transformName option to generate destination filenames

2019-03-09

[breaking] pipeline option was replaced with processor to let the developer decide which version of the PostCSS to use

option was replaced with to let the developer decide which version of the PostCSS to use [minor] improved examples and documentation

2019-03-09

[minor] fixed semver incompatibility

2019-03-05

DEPRECATED

2018-07-30

[major] added prefix option

2018-03-27

[major] added webpack 4 support

2018-02-05

[major] made the plugin compatible with filename’s template like [name].css?[contenthash]

2017-08-14

[minor] upgraded webpack-sources module

2017-05-30

[breaking] set minimal required node.js version to 4.7

[breaking] upgraded PostCSS and other minor dependencies

2017-03-20

[breaking] switched to webpack 2 and upgraded minor dependencies

2016-12-28

[fix] added previously generated Source Maps

2016-12-27

[feature] suffix can contain any falsy value to skip rename

can contain any falsy value to skip rename [fix] added module.exports to main file

2016-12-20

initial release

License

ISC