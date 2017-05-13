Partial Import

Partial Import lets you use sugary @import statements in CSS, including glob-like and Sass-like behavior. It even lets you generates imports as a scaffolding tool.

@ import "foo/bar" ; .example-1 { background-color : #fafafa ; } .example-1 { background-color : #fafafa ; }

Options

root

Type: String

Default: from or process.cwd()

The root where paths are resolved. This should be the directory containing node_modules .

path

Type: String | Array

Default: []

A path or paths used to locate files.

plugins

Type: Array

Default: undefined

An array of plugins to be applied to imported file.

onImport

Type: Function

Default: null

The function called after the import process, receiving an array of imported files.

resolve

Type: Function

Default: null

A custom resolver, receiving the id , basedir , and importOptions of an import.

load

Type: Function

Default: null

A custom loader, receiving the filename , importOptions , and content or promised content.

skipDuplicates

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Whether similar files (based on the same content) will be skipped.

prefix

Type: String

Default: ""

Leading characters conditionally prepended to imports which are not found without them. For Sass-like, use "_" .

glob

Type: Boolean | Object

Default: true

Whether glob-like behavior should be supported by imports. An object passed here will be forwarded to glob in order to change pattern matching behavior.

touch

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether imports should be created as files if they do not already exist.

extension

Type: String

Default: .css

A file extension conditionally appended to touched imports which do not specify an extension.

Usage

Add Partial Import to your build tool:

npm install postcss-partial-import --save-dev

Node

require ( 'postcss-partial-import' ).process(YOUR_CSS, { });

PostCSS

Add PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install postcss --save-dev

Load Partial Import as a PostCSS plugin:

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-partial-import' )({ }) ]).process(YOUR_CSS, );

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Enable Partial Import within your Gulpfile:

var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/*.css' ).pipe( postcss([ require ( 'postcss-partial-import' )({ }) ]) ).pipe( gulp.dest( '.' ) ); });

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Enable Partial Import within your Gruntfile: