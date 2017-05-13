openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

postcss-partial-import

by csstools
4.1.0 (see all)

Inline sugary @import statements in CSS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.1K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Partial Import PostCSS Logo

NPM Version Build Status Licensing Changelog Gitter Chat

Partial Import lets you use sugary @import statements in CSS, including glob-like and Sass-like behavior. It even lets you generates imports as a scaffolding tool.

/* before: style.css */

@import "foo/bar";

/* before: foo/bar.css */

.example-1 {
    background-color: #fafafa;
}

/* after: style.css */

.example-1 {
    background-color: #fafafa;
}

Options

root

Type: String
Default: from or process.cwd()

The root where paths are resolved. This should be the directory containing node_modules.

path

Type: String | Array
Default: []

A path or paths used to locate files.

plugins

Type: Array
Default: undefined

An array of plugins to be applied to imported file.

onImport

Type: Function
Default: null

The function called after the import process, receiving an array of imported files.

resolve

Type: Function
Default: null

A custom resolver, receiving the id, basedir, and importOptions of an import.

load

Type: Function
Default: null

A custom loader, receiving the filename, importOptions, and content or promised content.

skipDuplicates

Type: Boolean
Default: true

Whether similar files (based on the same content) will be skipped.

prefix

Type: String
Default: ""

Leading characters conditionally prepended to imports which are not found without them. For Sass-like, use "_".

glob

Type: Boolean | Object
Default: true

Whether glob-like behavior should be supported by imports. An object passed here will be forwarded to glob in order to change pattern matching behavior.

touch

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Whether imports should be created as files if they do not already exist.

extension

Type: String
Default: .css

A file extension conditionally appended to touched imports which do not specify an extension.

Usage

Add Partial Import to your build tool:

npm install postcss-partial-import --save-dev

Node

require('postcss-partial-import').process(YOUR_CSS, { /* options */ });

PostCSS

Add PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install postcss --save-dev

Load Partial Import as a PostCSS plugin:

postcss([
    require('postcss-partial-import')({ /* options */ })
]).process(YOUR_CSS, /* options */);

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Enable Partial Import within your Gulpfile:

var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');

gulp.task('css', function () {
    return gulp.src('./src/*.css').pipe(
        postcss([
            require('postcss-partial-import')({ /* options */ })
        ])
    ).pipe(
        gulp.dest('.')
    );
});

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Enable Partial Import within your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-postcss');

grunt.initConfig({
    postcss: {
        options: {
            use: [
                require('postcss-partial-import')({ /* options */ })
            ]
        },
        dist: {
            src: '*.css'
        }
    }
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial