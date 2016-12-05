PostCSS plugin for adding a parent selector to all rules in a CSS file.
Options:
{selector: '.parent'}
Input CSS:
.foo {
/* Input example */
}
.foo .bar,
div.foo .bar {
/* Input example */
}
Output CSS:
.parent .foo {
/* Output example */
}
.parent .foo .bar,
.parent div.foo .bar {
/* Output example */
}
The
selector option takes a string value that should be placed at the beginning of each selector, including selector lists separated by commas.
// class
{selector: '.parent-class'}
// id
{selector: '#parent-id'}
// element
{selector: 'div.parent-class'}
postcss([ require('postcss-parent-selector') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
import gulp from 'gulp';
import plumber from 'gulp-plumber';
import sass from 'gulp-sass';
import postcss from 'gulp-postcss';
import parentSelector from 'postcss-parent-selector';
gulp.task('styles', () => {
// array containing postcss plugins
var processors = [
parentSelector({selector: '.parent'})
];
// source compiled css or scss files
return gulp.src('./path/to/*.scss')
.pipe(plumber())
// scss compiling
.pipe(sass.sync({
outputStyle: 'expanded',
precision: 10,
includePaths: ['.']
}).on('error', sass.logError))
// postcss processes the compiled css
.pipe(postcss(processors))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./path/to/dest'))
.pipe(reload({ stream: true }));
});