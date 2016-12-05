PostCSS plugin for adding a parent selector to all rules in a CSS file.

Example

Options:

{ selector : '.parent' }

Input CSS:

.foo { } .foo .bar , div .foo .bar { }

Output CSS:

.parent .foo { } .parent .foo .bar , .parent div .foo .bar { }

Options

The selector option takes a string value that should be placed at the beginning of each selector, including selector lists separated by commas.

{ selector : '.parent-class' } { selector : '#parent-id' } { selector : 'div.parent-class' }

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-parent-selector' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Gulp.js ( with babel )