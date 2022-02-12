A modular minifier, built on top of the PostCSS ecosystem.

cssnano is a modern, modular compression tool written on top of the PostCSS ecosystem, which allows us to use a lot of powerful features in order to compact CSS appropriately.

Our preset system allow you to load cssnano in a different configuration depending on your needs; the default preset performs safe transforms, whereas the advanced preset performs more aggressive transforms that are safe only when your site meets the requirements; but regardless of the preset you choose, we handle more than whitespace transforms!

Optimisations range from compressing colors & removing comments, to discarding overridden at-rules, normalising unicode-range descriptors, even mangling gradient parameters for a smaller output value! In addition, where it's made sense for a transform, we've added Browserslist to provide different output depending on the browsers that you support.

For further details check out the website:

You can now try cssnano online!

