postcss-normalize

by csstools
10.0.1 (see all)

Use the parts of normalize.css (or sanitize.css) you need from your browserslist

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

PostCSS Normalize PostCSS

npm version build status support chat

PostCSS Normalize lets you use the parts of normalize.css or sanitize.css that you need from your browserslist.

@import "normalize.css";

@import "sanitize.css";

PostCSS Normalize uses a non-opinionated version of normalize.css, but an opinionated version may also be used.

@import "normalize.css/opinionated.css";

Examples

Here is a sample of what normalize.css looks like when the browserslist is ie >= 9:

/**
 * Add the correct display in IE 9-.
 */

audio,
video {
  display: inline-block;
}

/**
 * Remove the border on images inside links in IE 10-.
 */

img {
  border-style: none;
}

And here is the same sample when the browserslist is ie >= 10:

/**
 * Remove the border on images inside links in IE 10-.
 */

img {
  border-style: none;
}

Usage

Add PostCSS Normalize to your project:

npm install postcss-normalize --save-dev

Add a browserslist entry in package.json:

{
  "browserslist": "last 2 versions"
}

Use PostCSS Normalize to process your CSS:

const postcssNormalize = require('postcss-normalize')

postcssNormalize.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */)

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require('postcss')
const postcssNormalize = require('postcss-normalize')

postcss([
  postcssNormalize(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */)

PostCSS Normalize runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

NodePostCSS CLIWebpackCreate React AppGulpGrunt

PostCSS Import Usage

PostCSS Normalize includes a postcssImport function to configure PostCSS Import and allow you to continue using the @import syntax.

const postcss = require('postcss')
const postcssImport = require('postcss-import')
const postcssNormalize = require('postcss-normalize')

postcss([
  postcssImport(
    postcssNormalize(
      /* pluginOptions (for PostCSS Normalize) */
    ).postcssImport(
      /* pluginOptions (for PostCSS Import) */
    )
  )
]) // now you can use @import "normalize.css", etc. again

Alternatively, use @import-normalize or @import-sanitize to avoid conflicts with @import transforms.

@import-normalize;

@import-normalize "opinionated.css";

@import-sanitize;

Options

allowDuplicates

The allowDuplicates option determines whether multiple, duplicate insertions of CSS libraries are allowed. By default, duplicate libraries are omitted.

postcssNormalize({ allowDuplicates: true })

forceImport

The forceImport option defines CSS libraries that will be inserted at the beginning of the CSS file. Unless overriden by allowDuplicates, duplicate CSS libraries would still be omitted.

postcssNormalize({ forceImport: true })

Specific CSS libraries may be defined.

postcssNormalize({
  forceImport: 'sanitize.css'
})

browsers

The browsers option defines an override of the project’s browserslist for PostCSS Normalize. This option should be avoided in leui of a browserslist file.

postcssNormalize({ browsers: 'last 2 versions' })

CSS Libraries

PostCSS Normalize can include normalize.css or sanitize.css and configure either with the following combinations:

@import "normalize"; /* also, @import "normalize.css" */
@import "normalize/opinionated"; /* also, @import "normalize.css/opinionated.css", @import "normalize.css/*" */
@import "sanitize"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css" */
@import "sanitize/assets"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/assets.css" */
@import "sanitize/forms"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/forms.css" */
@import "sanitize/reduce-motion"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/reduce-motion.css" */
@import "sanitize/system-ui"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/system-ui.css" */
@import "sanitize/typography"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/typography.css" */
@import "sanitize/ui-monospace"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/ui-monospace.css" */
@import "sanitize/*"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/*" (sanitize + all additions) */

