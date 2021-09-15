PostCSS Normalize lets you use the parts of normalize.css or sanitize.css that you need from your browserslist.
@import "normalize.css";
@import "sanitize.css";
PostCSS Normalize uses a non-opinionated version of normalize.css, but an opinionated version may also be used.
@import "normalize.css/opinionated.css";
Here is a sample of what normalize.css looks like when the browserslist
is
ie >= 9:
/**
* Add the correct display in IE 9-.
*/
audio,
video {
display: inline-block;
}
/**
* Remove the border on images inside links in IE 10-.
*/
img {
border-style: none;
}
And here is the same sample when the browserslist is
ie >= 10:
/**
* Remove the border on images inside links in IE 10-.
*/
img {
border-style: none;
}
Add PostCSS Normalize to your project:
npm install postcss-normalize --save-dev
Add a browserslist entry in
package.json:
{
"browserslist": "last 2 versions"
}
Use PostCSS Normalize to process your CSS:
const postcssNormalize = require('postcss-normalize')
postcssNormalize.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */)
Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:
const postcss = require('postcss')
const postcssNormalize = require('postcss-normalize')
postcss([
postcssNormalize(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */)
PostCSS Normalize runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:
|Node
|PostCSS CLI
|Webpack
|Create React App
|Gulp
|Grunt
PostCSS Normalize includes a
postcssImport function to configure
PostCSS Import and allow you to continue using the
@import syntax.
const postcss = require('postcss')
const postcssImport = require('postcss-import')
const postcssNormalize = require('postcss-normalize')
postcss([
postcssImport(
postcssNormalize(
/* pluginOptions (for PostCSS Normalize) */
).postcssImport(
/* pluginOptions (for PostCSS Import) */
)
)
]) // now you can use @import "normalize.css", etc. again
Alternatively, use
@import-normalize or
@import-sanitize to avoid conflicts
with
@import transforms.
@import-normalize;
@import-normalize "opinionated.css";
@import-sanitize;
The
allowDuplicates option determines whether multiple, duplicate insertions
of CSS libraries are allowed. By default, duplicate libraries are omitted.
postcssNormalize({ allowDuplicates: true })
The
forceImport option defines CSS libraries that will be inserted at the
beginning of the CSS file. Unless overriden by
allowDuplicates, duplicate
CSS libraries would still be omitted.
postcssNormalize({ forceImport: true })
Specific CSS libraries may be defined.
postcssNormalize({
forceImport: 'sanitize.css'
})
The
browsers option defines an override of the project’s browserslist for
PostCSS Normalize. This option should be avoided in leui of a browserslist
file.
postcssNormalize({ browsers: 'last 2 versions' })
PostCSS Normalize can include normalize.css or sanitize.css and configure either with the following combinations:
@import "normalize"; /* also, @import "normalize.css" */
@import "normalize/opinionated"; /* also, @import "normalize.css/opinionated.css", @import "normalize.css/*" */
@import "sanitize"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css" */
@import "sanitize/assets"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/assets.css" */
@import "sanitize/forms"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/forms.css" */
@import "sanitize/reduce-motion"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/reduce-motion.css" */
@import "sanitize/system-ui"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/system-ui.css" */
@import "sanitize/typography"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/typography.css" */
@import "sanitize/ui-monospace"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/ui-monospace.css" */
@import "sanitize/*"; /* also, @import "sanitize.css/*" (sanitize + all additions) */