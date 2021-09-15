PostCSS Normalize

PostCSS Normalize lets you use the parts of normalize.css or sanitize.css that you need from your browserslist.

@ import "normalize.css" ;

@ import "sanitize.css" ;

PostCSS Normalize uses a non-opinionated version of normalize.css, but an opinionated version may also be used.

@ import "normalize.css/opinionated.css" ;

Examples

Here is a sample of what normalize.css looks like when the browserslist is ie >= 9 :

audio , video { display : inline-block; } img { border-style : none; }

And here is the same sample when the browserslist is ie >= 10 :

img { border-style : none; }

Usage

Add PostCSS Normalize to your project:

npm install postcss-normalize --save-dev

Add a browserslist entry in package.json :

{ "browserslist" : "last 2 versions" }

Use PostCSS Normalize to process your CSS:

const postcssNormalize = require ( 'postcss-normalize' ) postcssNormalize.process(YOUR_CSS )

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) const postcssNormalize = require ( 'postcss-normalize' ) postcss([ postcssNormalize( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS )

PostCSS Normalize runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

PostCSS Import Usage

PostCSS Normalize includes a postcssImport function to configure PostCSS Import and allow you to continue using the @import syntax.

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) const postcssImport = require ( 'postcss-import' ) const postcssNormalize = require ( 'postcss-normalize' ) postcss([ postcssImport( postcssNormalize( ).postcssImport( ) ) ])

Alternatively, use @import-normalize or @import-sanitize to avoid conflicts with @import transforms.

@import-normalize;

@import-normalize "opinionated.css";

@import-sanitize;

Options

allowDuplicates

The allowDuplicates option determines whether multiple, duplicate insertions of CSS libraries are allowed. By default, duplicate libraries are omitted.

postcssNormalize({ allowDuplicates : true })

forceImport

The forceImport option defines CSS libraries that will be inserted at the beginning of the CSS file. Unless overriden by allowDuplicates , duplicate CSS libraries would still be omitted.

postcssNormalize({ forceImport : true })

Specific CSS libraries may be defined.

postcssNormalize({ forceImport : 'sanitize.css' })

browsers

The browsers option defines an override of the project’s browserslist for PostCSS Normalize. This option should be avoided in leui of a browserslist file.

postcssNormalize({ browsers : 'last 2 versions' })

CSS Libraries

PostCSS Normalize can include normalize.css or sanitize.css and configure either with the following combinations: