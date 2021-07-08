openbase logo
pns

postcss-node-sass

by Arpad Hegedus
3.1.1 (see all)

A PostCSS plugin to parse styles with node-sass

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

612

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

PostCSS Node Sass PostCSS Logo

NPM Version Build Status BGitter Chat

A PostCSS plugin to parse styles with node-sass

Installation

npm install postcss-node-sass

Usage

After installation, you can process Sass via PostCSS like this

postcss([require('postcss-node-sass')]).process(yourCSS);

or using Gulp a typical gulpfile might look like:

let gulp = require('gulp'),
    postcss = require('gulp-postcss'),
    sass = require('postcss-node-sass');
gulp.task('css', () => {
    gulp.src('path/to/dev/css')
        .pipe(postcss([
            /* postcss plugins before parsing sass */
            sass()
            /* postcss plugins after parsing sass */
        ]))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('path/to/build/css'));
});

/* rest of gulp file */

Options

The Node Sass options can be passed in to this plugin except for data, file, importer, omitSourceMapUrl, outFile, sourceMap, sourceMapContents as these are handled by the plugin. Furthermore, by default the processor will use outputStyle:'expanded' and indentWidth:4.

100
