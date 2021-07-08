PostCSS Node Sass

A PostCSS plugin to parse styles with node-sass

Installation

npm install postcss-node-sass

Usage

After installation, you can process Sass via PostCSS like this

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-node-sass' )]).process(yourCSS);

or using Gulp a typical gulpfile might look like:

let gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ), sass = require ( 'postcss-node-sass' ); gulp.task( 'css' , () => { gulp.src( 'path/to/dev/css' ) .pipe(postcss([ sass() ])) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'path/to/build/css' )); });

Options