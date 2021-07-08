A PostCSS plugin to parse styles with node-sass
npm install postcss-node-sass
After installation, you can process Sass via PostCSS like this
postcss([require('postcss-node-sass')]).process(yourCSS);
or using Gulp a typical gulpfile might look like:
let gulp = require('gulp'),
postcss = require('gulp-postcss'),
sass = require('postcss-node-sass');
gulp.task('css', () => {
gulp.src('path/to/dev/css')
.pipe(postcss([
/* postcss plugins before parsing sass */
sass()
/* postcss plugins after parsing sass */
]))
.pipe(gulp.dest('path/to/build/css'));
});
/* rest of gulp file */
The Node Sass options can be passed in to this plugin except for
data,
file,
importer,
omitSourceMapUrl,
outFile,
sourceMap,
sourceMapContents as these are handled by the plugin. Furthermore, by default the processor will use
outputStyle:'expanded' and
indentWidth:4.