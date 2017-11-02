PostCSS plugin to unwrap nested properties.
CSS has quite a few properties that are in “namespaces;” for instance,
font-family,
font-size, and
font-weight are all in the
font namespace. In CSS, if you want to set a bunch of properties in the same namespace, you have to type it out each time. This plugin provides a shortcut: just write the namespace once, then nest each of the sub-properties within it. For example:
.funky {
font: {
family: fantasy;
size: 30em;
weight: bold;
}
}
is compiled to:
.funky {
font-family: fantasy;
font-size: 30em;
font-weight: bold;
}
The property namespace itself can also have a value. For example:
.funky {
font: 20px/24px fantasy {
weight: bold;
}
}
is compiled to:
.funky {
font: 20px/24px fantasy;
font-weight: bold;
}
For nested rules, use the
postcss-nested plugin, but make sure to run it after this one.
$ npm install postcss-nested-props
postcss([ require('postcss-nested-props') ]);
import * as postcssNestedProps from 'postcss-nested-props';
postcss([ postcssNestedProps ]);
None at this time.
Run the following command:
$ npm test
This will build scripts, run tests and generate a code coverage report. Anything less than 100% coverage will throw an error.
For much faster development cycles, run the following commands in 2 separate processes:
$ npm run build:watch
Compiles TypeScript source into the
./dist folder and watches for changes.
$ npm run watch
Runs the tests in the
./dist folder and watches for changes.