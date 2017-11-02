PostCSS plugin to unwrap nested properties.

Nested Properties

CSS has quite a few properties that are in “namespaces;” for instance, font-family , font-size , and font-weight are all in the font namespace. In CSS, if you want to set a bunch of properties in the same namespace, you have to type it out each time. This plugin provides a shortcut: just write the namespace once, then nest each of the sub-properties within it. For example:

.funky { font : { family: fantasy; size: 30em ; weight: bold; } }

is compiled to:

.funky { font-family : fantasy; font-size : 30em ; font-weight : bold; }

The property namespace itself can also have a value. For example:

.funky { font : 20px / 24px fantasy { weight: bold; } }

is compiled to:

.funky { font : 20px / 24px fantasy; font-weight : bold; }

For nested rules, use the postcss-nested plugin, but make sure to run it after this one.

Installation

npm install postcss-nested-props

Usage

JavaScript

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-nested-props' ) ]);

TypeScript

import * as postcssNestedProps from 'postcss-nested-props' ; postcss([ postcssNestedProps ]);

Options

None at this time.

Testing

Run the following command:

npm test

This will build scripts, run tests and generate a code coverage report. Anything less than 100% coverage will throw an error.

Watching

For much faster development cycles, run the following commands in 2 separate processes:

npm run build:watch

Compiles TypeScript source into the ./dist folder and watches for changes.

npm run watch