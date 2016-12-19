PostCSS-Neat is a fluid grid framework built with the aim of being easy enough to use out of the box and flexible enough to customize down the road.
Usage:
postcss([
require('postcss-neat')(/* { options } */)
])
There is a gulp usage:
var gulp = require('gulp');
gulp
.task('css', function () {
var processors = [
require('autoprefixer-core')({ browsers: ['last 1 version'] }),
require('postcss-neat')(/* { options } */)
];
return gulp.src('./input/*.css')
.pipe(require('gulp-postcss')(processors))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./output/'));
})
.task('default', ['css']);
See the demo page for a full list of features.
Let's walk through a simple example. Include the
outer-container at-rule in the topmost container (to which the
max-width setting will be applied):
.container {
@neat-outer-container;
}
Then use
span-columns on any element to specify the number of columns it should span:
.element {
@neat-span-columns 6;
}
If the element's parent isn't the top-most container, you need to add the number of columns of the parent element to keep the right proportions:
.container {
@neat-outer-container;
.parent-element {
@neat-span-columns 8;
.element {
@neat-span-columns 6 8;
}
}
}
To make your layout responsive, use the postcss-media-minmax media queries functionality to modify both the grid and the layout:
.container {
@neat-span-columns 4;
@media (width >= 768px) {
@neat-span-columns 2;
}
}
To help debug your layouts there is a
show-grid at-rule, note that it should be used in conjunction with
outer-container:
.container {
@neat-outer-container;
@neat-show-grid; /* defaults to 1 12 */
}
The result you get by using
show-grid at-rule is shown below:
The third parameter of
show-grid at-rule controls the location of where the grid will be applied to. The allowed values are
before,
after (default value) or
background:
.container {
@neat-outer-container;
@neat-show-grid 4 12 background;
}
If you are planning to override the default grid settings (12 columns, and etc.), set variables you want to override in
options that you pass to PostCSS-neat call:
postcss([
require('postcss-neat')({
neatMaxWidth: '128em'
})
])
There is a list of all available variables:
neatDefaultDisplay, sets the default display mode. Can be
block,
table or
block-collapse. Default is
block.
neatDefaultDirection, sets the default layout direction of the grid. Can be
LTR or
RTL. Default is
LTR.
neatGridColumns, sets the total number of columns in the grid. Default is
12.
neatColumnWidth, sets the relative width of a single grid column. Default is
4.235801032000001em.
neatGutterWidth, sets the relative width of a single grid gutter. Default is
1.618em.
neatMaxWidth, sets the max-width property of the element that includes
outer-container. Default is
64em.
debugGridColor, sets the background color for the debugging grid. Default is
#ecf0f1.
debugGridLocation, sets the default location of the debugging grid. Default is
after.
Second version of PostCSS-Neat introduced breaking changes. Here is old documentation if you're still using PostCSS-Neat version 1.X.X.
PostCSS-Neat is created and maintained by Alexandr Marinenko. The project is heavily inspired by amazing Sass framework Bourbon Neat. Tweet your questions or suggestions to @jo_asakura.
Copyright © 2015 Alexandr Marinenko. PostCSS-Neat is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the license.