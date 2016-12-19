openbase logo
pn

postcss-neat

by Alex Marinenko
2.5.3 (see all)

PostCSS plugin that provides a semantic and fluid grid framework.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

405

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS-Neat

npm-version travis-ci

A semantic and fluid grid framework on top of PostCSS

PostCSS-Neat is a fluid grid framework built with the aim of being easy enough to use out of the box and flexible enough to customize down the road.

Using PostCSS-Neat

Usage:

postcss([
  require('postcss-neat')(/* { options } */)
])

There is a gulp usage:

var gulp = require('gulp');
gulp
  .task('css', function () {
    var processors = [
      require('autoprefixer-core')({ browsers: ['last 1 version'] }),
      require('postcss-neat')(/* { options } */)
    ];
    return gulp.src('./input/*.css')
      .pipe(require('gulp-postcss')(processors))
      .pipe(gulp.dest('./output/'));
  })
  .task('default', ['css']);

See the demo page for a full list of features.

Let's walk through a simple example. Include the outer-container at-rule in the topmost container (to which the max-width setting will be applied):

.container {
  @neat-outer-container;
}

Then use span-columns on any element to specify the number of columns it should span:

.element {
  @neat-span-columns 6;
}

If the element's parent isn't the top-most container, you need to add the number of columns of the parent element to keep the right proportions:

.container {
  @neat-outer-container;

  .parent-element {
    @neat-span-columns 8;

    .element {
      @neat-span-columns 6 8;
    }
  }
}

To make your layout responsive, use the postcss-media-minmax media queries functionality to modify both the grid and the layout:

.container {
  @neat-span-columns 4;

  @media (width >= 768px) {
    @neat-span-columns 2;
  }
}

To help debug your layouts there is a show-grid at-rule, note that it should be used in conjunction with outer-container:

.container {
  @neat-outer-container;
  @neat-show-grid; /* defaults to 1 12 */
}

The result you get by using show-grid at-rule is shown below: @neat-show-grid

The third parameter of show-grid at-rule controls the location of where the grid will be applied to. The allowed values are before, after (default value) or background:

.container {
  @neat-outer-container;
  @neat-show-grid 4 12 background;
}

Custom settings

If you are planning to override the default grid settings (12 columns, and etc.), set variables you want to override in options that you pass to PostCSS-neat call:

postcss([
  require('postcss-neat')({
    neatMaxWidth: '128em'
  })
])

There is a list of all available variables:

  • neatDefaultDisplay, sets the default display mode. Can be block, table or block-collapse. Default is block.
  • neatDefaultDirection, sets the default layout direction of the grid. Can be LTR or RTL. Default is LTR.
  • neatGridColumns, sets the total number of columns in the grid. Default is 12.
  • neatColumnWidth, sets the relative width of a single grid column. Default is 4.235801032000001em.
  • neatGutterWidth, sets the relative width of a single grid gutter. Default is 1.618em.
  • neatMaxWidth, sets the max-width property of the element that includes outer-container. Default is 64em.
  • debugGridColor, sets the background color for the debugging grid. Default is #ecf0f1.
  • debugGridLocation, sets the default location of the debugging grid. Default is after.

PostCSS-Neat v1

Second version of PostCSS-Neat introduced breaking changes. Here is old documentation if you're still using PostCSS-Neat version 1.X.X.

Credits

PostCSS-Neat is created and maintained by Alexandr Marinenko. The project is heavily inspired by amazing Sass framework Bourbon Neat. Tweet your questions or suggestions to @jo_asakura.

License

Copyright © 2015 Alexandr Marinenko. PostCSS-Neat is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the license.

