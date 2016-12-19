A semantic and fluid grid framework on top of PostCSS

PostCSS-Neat is a fluid grid framework built with the aim of being easy enough to use out of the box and flexible enough to customize down the road.

Using PostCSS-Neat

Usage:

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-neat' )( ) ])

There is a gulp usage:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); gulp .task( 'css' , function ( ) { var processors = [ require ( 'autoprefixer-core' )({ browsers : [ 'last 1 version' ] }), require ( 'postcss-neat' )( ) ]; return gulp.src( './input/*.css' ) .pipe( require ( 'gulp-postcss' )(processors)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './output/' )); }) .task( 'default' , [ 'css' ]);

See the demo page for a full list of features.

Let's walk through a simple example. Include the outer-container at-rule in the topmost container (to which the max-width setting will be applied):

.container { @neat-outer-container; }

Then use span-columns on any element to specify the number of columns it should span:

.element { @neat-span-columns 6; }

If the element's parent isn't the top-most container, you need to add the number of columns of the parent element to keep the right proportions:

.container { @neat-outer-container; .parent-element { @neat-span-columns 8; .element { @neat-span-columns 6 8; } } }

To make your layout responsive, use the postcss-media-minmax media queries functionality to modify both the grid and the layout:

.container { @neat-span-columns 4; @media (width >= 768px) { @neat-span-columns 2; } }

To help debug your layouts there is a show-grid at-rule, note that it should be used in conjunction with outer-container :

.container { @neat-outer-container; @neat-show-grid; }

The result you get by using show-grid at-rule is shown below:

The third parameter of show-grid at-rule controls the location of where the grid will be applied to. The allowed values are before , after (default value) or background :

.container { @neat-outer-container; @neat-show-grid 4 12 background; }

Custom settings

If you are planning to override the default grid settings (12 columns, and etc.), set variables you want to override in options that you pass to PostCSS-neat call:

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-neat' )({ neatMaxWidth : '128em' }) ])

There is a list of all available variables:

neatDefaultDisplay , sets the default display mode. Can be block , table or block-collapse . Default is block .

, sets the default display mode. Can be , or . Default is . neatDefaultDirection , sets the default layout direction of the grid. Can be LTR or RTL . Default is LTR .

, sets the default layout direction of the grid. Can be or . Default is . neatGridColumns , sets the total number of columns in the grid. Default is 12 .

, sets the total number of columns in the grid. Default is . neatColumnWidth , sets the relative width of a single grid column. Default is 4.235801032000001em .

, sets the relative width of a single grid column. Default is . neatGutterWidth , sets the relative width of a single grid gutter. Default is 1.618em .

, sets the relative width of a single grid gutter. Default is . neatMaxWidth , sets the max-width property of the element that includes outer-container . Default is 64em .

, sets the max-width property of the element that includes . Default is . debugGridColor , sets the background color for the debugging grid. Default is #ecf0f1 .

, sets the background color for the debugging grid. Default is . debugGridLocation , sets the default location of the debugging grid. Default is after .

PostCSS-Neat v1

Second version of PostCSS-Neat introduced breaking changes. Here is old documentation if you're still using PostCSS-Neat version 1.X.X.

Credits

PostCSS-Neat is created and maintained by Alexandr Marinenko. The project is heavily inspired by amazing Sass framework Bourbon Neat. Tweet your questions or suggestions to @jo_asakura.

License

Copyright © 2015 Alexandr Marinenko. PostCSS-Neat is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the license.