PostCSS plugin that prefix a namespace to a selector

Install

npm i postcss-namespace

Usage

Write @prefix atrule to your css file. (e.g. input.css)

.outside {} @ prefix block not(.not-target, /ignore/); .box {} .inner .target {} .inner .not-target {} .inner .ignore-1 {} .inner .ignore-2 , .inner .target {} @ prefix ; .box {} @ prefix block2; .box {} & :hover {} [href^="https"] [target="_blank"] {} @ media screen and (min-width: 768px ) { #media {} #media #inner , .media .inner .box {} }

Use this plugin in PostCSS (e.g.)

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const namespace = require ( 'postcss-namespace' ); const css = fs.readFileSync( './sample.css' , 'utf-8' ); postcss([namespace({ token : '__' })]) .process(css) .then( result => console .log(result.css));

Will get output like following CSS

.outside {} .block__box {} .block__inner .block__target {} .block__inner .not-target {} .block__inner .ignore-1 {} .block__inner .ignore-2 , .block__inner .block__target {} .box {} .block2__box {} & :hover {} [href^="https"] [target="_blank"] {} @ media screen and (min-width: 768px ) { #block2__media {} #block2__media #block2__inner , .block2__media .block2__inner .block2__box {} }

AtRule Function

not (string|regexp)...

Specify selector or pattern which Don't want a prefix

Plugin Function

namespace.bem

Same as namespace({token: '__'})

Options

token

Token for consolidate(e.g.) namespace({token: '__'})

- by default

Run to example

1 Close this

git clone git @github .com:totora0155/postcss-namespace.git

2 Change directory

cd postcss-namespace

3 Install modules

npm install

4 Run to script

cd examples && node postcss.js

Change log