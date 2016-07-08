openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pn

postcss-namespace

by
1.1.1 (see all)

PostCSS plugin that prefix a namespace to a selector

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

529

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

postcss-namespace

npm version Build Status XO code style

PostCSS plugin that prefix a namespace to a selector

Install

npm i postcss-namespace

Usage

Write @prefix atrule to your css file. (e.g. input.css)

.outside {}

@prefix block not(.not-target, /ignore/);

.box {}

.inner .target {}
.inner .not-target {}
.inner .ignore-1 {}
.inner .ignore-2,
.inner .target {}

@prefix ;

.box {}

@prefix block2;

.box {}
&:hover {}
[href^="https"][target="_blank"] {}

@media screen and (min-width: 768px) {
  #media {}
  #media #inner,
  .media .inner.box {}
}

Use this plugin in PostCSS (e.g.)

const fs = require('fs');
const postcss = require('postcss');
const namespace = require('postcss-namespace');

const css = fs.readFileSync('./sample.css', 'utf-8');

// or postcss([namespace.bem])
postcss([namespace({token: '__'})])
  .process(css)
  .then(result => console.log(result.css));

Will get output like following CSS

.outside {}

.block__box {}

.block__inner .block__target {}
.block__inner .not-target {}
.block__inner .ignore-1 {}
.block__inner .ignore-2,
.block__inner .block__target {}

.box {}

.block2__box {}
&:hover {}
[href^="https"][target="_blank"] {}

@media screen and (min-width: 768px) {
  #block2__media {}
  #block2__media #block2__inner,
  .block2__media .block2__inner.block2__box {}
}

AtRule Function

  • not (string|regexp)...
    Specify selector or pattern which Don't want a prefix

Plugin Function

  • namespace.bem
    Same as namespace({token: '__'})

Options

  • token
    Token for consolidate(e.g.) namespace({token: '__'})
    - by default

Run to example

1 Close this

git clone git@github.com:totora0155/postcss-namespace.git

2 Change directory

cd postcss-namespace

3 Install modules

npm install

4 Run to script

cd examples && node postcss.js

Change log

versionlog
1.1.0Add bem function. (Alias {token: '__'})
1.0.1Fix node.nodes
1.0.0Rewrite with es2015 & Add not func in AtRule
0.2.5Bug fix for :nth* selector & Revert v0.2.2
0.2.4Bug fix for pseudo selector
0.2.3Bug fix (Tag not output after atrule)
0.2.2Fix, occured error to postcss-selector-not syntax
0.2.0Change at-rule keyword to @prefix from @namespace #1

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial