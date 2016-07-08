PostCSS plugin that prefix a namespace to a selector
npm i postcss-namespace
Write
@prefix atrule to your css file.
(e.g. input.css)
.outside {}
@prefix block not(.not-target, /ignore/);
.box {}
.inner .target {}
.inner .not-target {}
.inner .ignore-1 {}
.inner .ignore-2,
.inner .target {}
@prefix ;
.box {}
@prefix block2;
.box {}
&:hover {}
[href^="https"][target="_blank"] {}
@media screen and (min-width: 768px) {
#media {}
#media #inner,
.media .inner.box {}
}
Use this plugin in PostCSS (e.g.)
const fs = require('fs');
const postcss = require('postcss');
const namespace = require('postcss-namespace');
const css = fs.readFileSync('./sample.css', 'utf-8');
// or postcss([namespace.bem])
postcss([namespace({token: '__'})])
.process(css)
.then(result => console.log(result.css));
Will get
output like following CSS
.outside {}
.block__box {}
.block__inner .block__target {}
.block__inner .not-target {}
.block__inner .ignore-1 {}
.block__inner .ignore-2,
.block__inner .block__target {}
.box {}
.block2__box {}
&:hover {}
[href^="https"][target="_blank"] {}
@media screen and (min-width: 768px) {
#block2__media {}
#block2__media #block2__inner,
.block2__media .block2__inner.block2__box {}
}
not (string|regexp)...
namespace.bem
namespace({token: '__'})
token
namespace({token: '__'})
- by default
1 Close this
git clone git@github.com:totora0155/postcss-namespace.git
2 Change directory
cd postcss-namespace
3 Install modules
npm install
4 Run to script
cd examples && node postcss.js
|version
|log
|1.1.0
|Add
bem function. (Alias
{token: '__'})
|1.0.1
|Fix
node.nodes
|1.0.0
|Rewrite with es2015 & Add not func in AtRule
|0.2.5
|Bug fix for
:nth* selector & Revert v0.2.2
|0.2.4
|Bug fix for pseudo selector
|0.2.3
|Bug fix (Tag not output after atrule)
|0.2.2
|Fix, occured error to postcss-selector-not syntax
|0.2.0
|Change at-rule keyword to
@prefix from
@namespace #1