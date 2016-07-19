openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pms

postcss-modular-scale

by kj
2.5.2 (see all)

PostCSS plugin for adding modular scale to your styles

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

130

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Modular Scale

A plugin to provide a modular scale function in your styles.

Install

npm install postcss-modular-scale

Usage

To generate relative values use target / base font size

Example:

1 = 16px ( target ) / 16px ( base font size )
0.75 = 12px ( target ) / 16px ( base font size )
Generates `em` or `rem` relative values

Input

:root {
  --ms-bases: 1, 0.75;
  --ms-ratios: 2;
}

.header {
  font-size: ms(4)rem;
}

Output

:root {
  --ms-bases: 1, 0.75;
  --ms-ratios: 2;
}

.header {
  font-size: 3rem;
}

Mad props

Tons of thanks to Scott Kellum @scottkellum & Tim Brown @nicewebtype for making Modular Scale and the libraries that make this plugin possible.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial