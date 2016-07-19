A plugin to provide a modular scale function in your styles.
npm install postcss-modular-scale
To generate relative values use target / base font size
Example:
1 = 16px ( target ) / 16px ( base font size )
0.75 = 12px ( target ) / 16px ( base font size )
Generates `em` or `rem` relative values
:root {
--ms-bases: 1, 0.75;
--ms-ratios: 2;
}
.header {
font-size: ms(4)rem;
}
:root {
--ms-bases: 1, 0.75;
--ms-ratios: 2;
}
.header {
font-size: 3rem;
}
Tons of thanks to Scott Kellum @scottkellum & Tim Brown @nicewebtype for making Modular Scale and the libraries that make this plugin possible.