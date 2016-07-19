PostCSS Modular Scale

A plugin to provide a modular scale function in your styles.

Install

npm install postcss-modular-scale

Usage

To generate relative values use target / base font size

Example:

1 = 16 px ( target ) / 16 px ( base font size ) 0.75 = 12 px ( target ) / 16 px ( base font size ) Generates `em` or `rem` relative values

Input

:root { --ms-bases : 1 , 0.75 ; --ms-ratios : 2 ; } .header { font-size : ms (4) rem ; }

Output

:root { --ms-bases : 1 , 0.75 ; --ms-ratios : 2 ; } .header { font-size : 3rem ; }

Mad props

Tons of thanks to Scott Kellum @scottkellum & Tim Brown @nicewebtype for making Modular Scale and the libraries that make this plugin possible.