PostCSS plugin for mixins.
Note, that you must set this plugin before postcss-simple-vars and postcss-nested.
@define-mixin icon $network, $color: blue {
.icon.is-$(network) {
color: $color;
@mixin-content;
}
.icon.is-$(network):hover {
color: white;
background: $color;
}
}
@mixin icon twitter {
background: url(twt.png);
}
@mixin icon youtube, red {
background: url(youtube.png);
}
.icon.is-twitter {
color: blue;
background: url(twt.png);
}
.icon.is-twitter:hover {
color: white;
background: blue;
}
.icon.is-youtube {
color: red;
background: url(youtube.png);
}
.icon.is-youtube:hover {
color: white;
background: red;
}
postcss-utilities collection is better for
clearfix and other popular hacks.
For simple cases you can use postcss-define-property.
Step 1: Install plugin:
npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-mixins
Step 2: Check you project for existed PostCSS config:
postcss.config.js
in the project root,
"postcss" section in
package.json
or
postcss in bundle config.
If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to [official docs] and set this plugin in settings.
Step 3: Add the plugin to plugins list:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
+ require('postcss-mixins'),
require('autoprefixer')
]
}
Simple template defined directly in CSS to prevent repeating yourself.
See postcss-simple-vars docs for arguments syntax.
You can use it with postcss-nested plugin:
@define-mixin icon $name {
padding-left: 16px;
&::after {
content: "";
background: url(/icons/$(name).png);
}
}
.search {
@mixin icon search;
}
Unlike Sass, PostCSS has no
if or
while statements. If you need some
complicated logic, you should use function mixin.
This type of mixin gives you full power of JavaScript.
You can define this mixins in
mixins option.
This type is ideal for CSS hacks or business logic.
Also you should use function mixin if you need to change property names in mixin, because postcss-simple-vars doesn’t support variables in properties yet.
First argument will be
@mixin node, that called this mixin.
You can insert your declarations or rule before or after this node.
Other arguments will be taken from at-rule parameters.
See [PostCSS API] about nodes API.
require('postcss-mixins')({
mixins: {
icons: function (mixin, dir) {
fs.readdirSync('/images/' + dir).forEach(function (file) {
var icon = file.replace(/\.svg$/, '');
var rule = postcss.rule({ selector: '.icon.icon-' + icon });
rule.append({
prop: 'background',
value: 'url(' + dir + '/' + file + ')'
});
mixin.replaceWith(rule);
});
}
}
});
@mixin icons signin;
.icon.icon-back { background: url(signin/back.svg) }
.icon.icon-secret { background: url(signin/secret.svg) }
You can also return an object if you don’t want to create each node manually:
require('postcss-mixins')({
mixins: {
image: function (mixin, path, dpi) {
return {
'&': {
background: 'url(' + path + ')'
},
['@media (min-resolution: '+ dpi +'dpi)']: {
'&': {
background: 'url(' + path + '@2x)'
}
}
}
}
}
});
Mixin body will be in
mixin.nodes:
var postcss = require('postcss');
require('postcss-mixins')({
mixins: {
hover: function (mixin) {
let rule = postcss.rule({ selector: '&:hover, &.hover' });
rule.append(mixin.nodes);
mixin.replaceWith(rule);
}
}
});
Or you can use object instead of function:
require('postcss-mixins')({
mixins: {
clearfix: {
'&::after': {
content: '""',
display: 'table',
clear: 'both'
}
}
}
});
@mixin-context at-rule will be replaced with mixin
@mixin children.
For exampel, CSS mixins:
@define-mixin isIE {
.isIE & {
@mixin-content;
}
}
or JS mixins:
require('postcss-mixins')({
mixins: {
isIe: function () {
'@mixin-content': {},
}
}
});
could be used like this:
.foo {
color: blue;
@mixin isIE {
color: red;
}
}
// output
.foo { color: blue; }
.isIE .foo { color: red; }
If you need to use Sass and PostCSS mixins together
(for example, while migration), you could use
@add-mixin,
instead of
@mixin. Just put PostCSS after Sass.
// Legacy SCSS
@mixin old {
…
}
@include old;
// New code
@define-mixin new {
…
}
@add-mixin new;
Call plugin function to set options:
postcss([ require('postcss-mixins')({ mixins: { … } }) ])
mixins
Type:
Object
Object of function mixins.
mixinsDir
Type:
string|string[]
Autoload all mixins from one or more dirs. Mixin name will be taken from file name.
// gulpfile.js
require('postcss-mixins')({
mixinsDir: path.join(__dirname, 'mixins')
})
// mixins/clearfix.js
module.exports = {
'&::after': {
content: '""',
display: 'table',
clear: 'both'
}
}
// mixins/size.pcss
@define-mixin size $size {
width: $size;
height: $size;
}
// mixins/circle.sss
@define-mixin circle $size
border-radius: 50%
width: $size
height: $size
mixinsFiles
Type:
string|string[]
Similar to
mixinsDir; except, you can provide
fast-glob syntax to target or not target
specific files.
require('postcss-mixins')({
mixinsFiles: path.join(__dirname, 'mixins', '!(*.spec.js)')
})
silent
Remove unknown mixins and do not throw a error. Default is
false.