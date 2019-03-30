PostCSS Browser Reporter

PostCSS plugin to report warning messages right in your browser.

If a plugin before this one is throwing a warning, this plugin will append warning messages to html:before .

Usage

Put this plugin after all plugins if you want to cover all possible warnings:

postcss([ require ( 'other-plugin' ), require ( 'postcss-browser-reporter' ) ])

Options

selector ( {String} , default: html::before )

You can override selector that will be used to display messages:

var messages = require ( 'postcss-browser-reporter' ) postcss([ messages({ selector : 'body:before' }) ])

styles ( {Object} , default: opinionated styles)

You can override default styles applied to the selector:

var messages = require ( 'postcss-browser-reporter' ) postcss([ messages({ styles : { color : 'gray' , 'text-align' : 'center' } }) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

License

The MIT License