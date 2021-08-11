openbase logo
pmh

postcss-message-helpers

by Max Thirouin
2.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS helpers to throw or output GNU style messages

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

951K

10

Maintenance

6mos ago

2

Package

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

postcss-message-helpers

Build Status

Professionally supported postcss-message-helpers is now available

PostCSS helpers to throw or output GNU style messages.

This modules offers you some function to throw or just output messages with GNU style: sourcefile:lineno:column: message

Installation

$ npm install postcss-message-helpers

var messageHelpers = require("postcss-message-helpers");

Usage

var fnValue = messageHelpers.try(fn, source)

Execute fn an return the value. If an exception is thrown during the process, the exception will be catched, enhanced from source & re-throw.

var sourceMessage = messageHelpers.message(message, source)

Returns a message like sourcefile:lineno:column: message.
source should be a postcss source object from a node.

var source = messageHelpers.source(source)

Returns sourcefile:lineno:column for a given source postcss object.

Example

// dependencies
var fs = require("fs");
var postcss = require("postcss");
var messageHelpers = require("postcss-message-helpers");

// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8");

// process css
var output = postcss()
  .use(function(styles) {
    styles.eachDecl(function transformDecl(decl) {
      // will catch, adjust error stack, line, column & message (gnu style) then re-throw
      messageHelpers.try(function IwillThrow() {
        if (decl.value.indexOf("error(") > -1) {
          throw new Error("error detected: " + decl.value);
        }
      }, decl.source);

      // will output a gnu style warning
      if (decl.value.indexOf("warning(") > -1) {
        console.warning(
          messageHelpers.message("warning: " + decl.value, decl.source)
        );
      }
    });
  })
  .process(css).css;

Checkout tests for more examples.

Contributing

Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.

$ git clone https://github.com/MoOx/postcss-message-helpers.git
$ git checkout -b patch-1
$ npm install
$ npm test

Changelog

License

Security contact information

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

