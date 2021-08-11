Professionally supported postcss-message-helpers is now available
PostCSS helpers to throw or output GNU style messages.
This modules offers you some function to throw or just output messages with
GNU style:
sourcefile:lineno:column: message
$ npm install postcss-message-helpers
var messageHelpers = require("postcss-message-helpers");
var fnValue = messageHelpers.try(fn, source)
Execute
fn an return the value. If an exception is thrown during the process,
the exception will be catched, enhanced from source & re-throw.
var sourceMessage = messageHelpers.message(message, source)
Returns a message like
sourcefile:lineno:column: message.
source should be a postcss source object from a node.
var source = messageHelpers.source(source)
Returns
sourcefile:lineno:column for a given
source postcss object.
// dependencies
var fs = require("fs");
var postcss = require("postcss");
var messageHelpers = require("postcss-message-helpers");
// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8");
// process css
var output = postcss()
.use(function(styles) {
styles.eachDecl(function transformDecl(decl) {
// will catch, adjust error stack, line, column & message (gnu style) then re-throw
messageHelpers.try(function IwillThrow() {
if (decl.value.indexOf("error(") > -1) {
throw new Error("error detected: " + decl.value);
}
}, decl.source);
// will output a gnu style warning
if (decl.value.indexOf("warning(") > -1) {
console.warning(
messageHelpers.message("warning: " + decl.value, decl.source)
);
}
});
})
.process(css).css;
Checkout tests for more examples.
Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.
$ git clone https://github.com/MoOx/postcss-message-helpers.git
$ git checkout -b patch-1
$ npm install
$ npm test
To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.