PostCSS helpers to throw or output GNU style messages.

This modules offers you some function to throw or just output messages with GNU style: sourcefile:lineno:column: message

Installation

npm install postcss-message-helpers

var messageHelpers = require ( "postcss-message-helpers" );

Usage

var fnValue = messageHelpers.try(fn, source)

Execute fn an return the value. If an exception is thrown during the process, the exception will be catched, enhanced from source & re-throw.

var sourceMessage = messageHelpers.message(message, source)

Returns a message like sourcefile:lineno:column: message .

source should be a postcss source object from a node.

var source = messageHelpers.source(source)

Returns sourcefile:lineno:column for a given source postcss object.

Example

var fs = require ( "fs" ); var postcss = require ( "postcss" ); var messageHelpers = require ( "postcss-message-helpers" ); var css = fs.readFileSync( "input.css" , "utf8" ); var output = postcss() .use( function ( styles ) { styles.eachDecl( function transformDecl ( decl ) { messageHelpers.try( function IwillThrow ( ) { if (decl.value.indexOf( "error(" ) > -1 ) { throw new Error ( "error detected: " + decl.value); } }, decl.source); if (decl.value.indexOf( "warning(" ) > -1 ) { console .warning( messageHelpers.message( "warning: " + decl.value, decl.source) ); } }); }) .process(css).css;

Checkout tests for more examples.

Contributing

Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.

git clone https://github.com/MoOx/postcss-message-helpers.git git checkout -b patch-1 npm install npm test

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.