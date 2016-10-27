Media query parser with very simple traversing functionality.
First install it via NPM:
npm install postcss-media-query-parser
Then in your Node.js application:
import mediaParser from "postcss-media-query-parser";
const mediaQueryString = "(max-width: 100px), not print";
const result = mediaParser(mediaQueryString);
The
result will be this object:
{
type: 'media-query-list',
value: '(max-width: 100px), not print',
after: '',
before: '',
sourceIndex: 0,
// the first media query
nodes: [{
type: 'media-query',
value: '(max-width: 100px)',
before: '',
after: '',
sourceIndex: 0,
parent: <link to parent 'media-query-list' node>,
nodes: [{
type: 'media-feature-expression',
value: '(max-width: 100px)',
before: '',
after: '',
sourceIndex: 0,
parent: <link to parent 'media-query' node>,
nodes: [{
type: 'media-feature',
value: 'max-width',
before: '',
after: '',
sourceIndex: 1,
parent: <link to parent 'media-feature-expression' node>,
}, {
type: 'colon',
value: ':',
before: '',
after: ' ',
sourceIndex: 10,
parent: <link to parent 'media-feature-expression' node>,
}, {
type: 'value',
value: '100px',
before: ' ',
after: '',
sourceIndex: 12,
parent: <link to parent 'media-feature-expression' node>,
}]
}]
},
// the second media query
{
type: 'media-query',
value: 'not print',
before: ' ',
after: '',
sourceIndex: 20,
parent: <link to parent 'media-query-list' node>,
nodes: [{
type: 'keyword',
value: 'not',
before: ' ',
after: ' ',
sourceIndex: 20,
parent: <link to parent 'media-query' node>,
}, {
type: 'media-type',
value: 'print',
before: ' ',
after: '',
sourceIndex: 24,
parent: <link to parent 'media-query' node>,
}]
}]
}
One of the likely sources of a string to parse would be traversing a PostCSS container node and getting the
params property of nodes with the name of "atRule":
import postcss from "postcss";
import mediaParser from "postcss-media-query-parser";
const root = postcss.parse(<contents>);
// ... or any other way to get sucn container
root.walkAtRules("media", (atRule) => {
const mediaParsed = mediaParser(atRule.params);
// Do something with "mediaParsed" object
});
Node is a very generic item in terms of this parser. It's is pretty much everything that ends up in the parsed result. Each node has these properties:
type: the type of the node (see below);
value: the node's value stripped of trailing whitespaces;
sourceIndex: 0-based index of the node start relative to the source start (excluding trailing whitespaces);
before: a string that contain a whitespace between the node start and the previous node end/source start;
after: a string that contain a whitespace between the node end and the next node start/source end;
parent: a link to this node's parent node (a container).
A node can have one of these types (according to the 2012 CSS3 standard):
media-query-list: that is the root level node of the parsing result. A container; its children can have types of
url and
media-query.
url: if a source is taken from a CSS
@import rule, it will have a
url(...) function call. The value of such node will be
url(http://uri-address), it is to be parsed separately.
media-query: such nodes correspond to each media query in a comma separated list. In the exapmle above there are two. Nodes of this type are containers.
media-type:
screen,
tv and other media types.
keyword:
only,
not or
and keyword.
media-feature-expression: an expression in parentheses that checks for a condition of a particular media feature. The value would be like this:
(max-width: 1000px). Such nodes are containers. They always have a
media-feature child node, but might not have a
value child node (like in
screen and (color)).
media-feature: a media feature, e.g.
max-width.
colon: present if a media feature expression has a colon (e.g.
(min-width: 1000px), compared to
(color)).
value: a media feature expression value, e.g.
100px in
(max-width: 1000px).
postcss-media-query-parser allows for cases of some non-standard syntaxes and tries its best to work them around. For example, in a media query from a code with SCSS syntax:
@media #{$media-type} and ( #{"max-width" + ": 10px"} ) { ... }
#{$media-type} will be the node of type
media-type, alghough
$media-type's value can be
only screen. And inside
media-feature-expression there will only be a
media-feature type node with the value of
#{"max-width" + ": 10px"} (this example doesn't make much sense, it's for demo purpose).
But the result of parsing malformed media queries (such as with incorrect amount of closing parens, curly braces, etc.) can be unexpected. For exapmle, parsing:
@media ((min-width: -100px)
would return a media query list with the single
media-query node that has no child nodes.
Containers are nodes that have other nodes as children. Container nodes have an additional property
nodes which is an array of their child nodes. And also these methods:
each(callback) - traverses the direct child nodes of a container, calling
callback function for each of them. Returns
false if traversing has stopped by means of
callback returning
false, and
true otherwise.
walk([filter, ]callback) - traverses ALL descendant nodes of a container, calling
callback function for each of them. Returns
false if traversing has stopped by means of
callback returning
false, and
true otherwise.
In both cases
callback takes these parameters:
node - the current node (one of the container's descendats, that the callback has been called against).
i - 0-based index of the
node in an array of its parent's children.
nodes - array of child nodes of
node's parent.
If
callback returns
false, the traversing stops.
MIT