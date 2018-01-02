PostCSS Math

PostCSS plugin for making calculations with math.js.

This plug-in supports:

Plain-old maths, as per math.js built-in functionality

px , em , rem , vh , vmax and other units

px, em, rem, vh, vmax and other units
CSS-friendly rendering (10cm not 10 cm)

Unit stripping e.g. strip(25px) becomes 25

Unit math operations e.g. floor(12.6px) becomes 12px and ceil(12.6px) becomes 13px

Contributions are very welcome!

.foo { font-size : resolve (2 * 8px); padding : resolve (strip(16cm) + ( 2px * 3 )); margin : resolve (4px + resolve(2 * 3px)); }

.foo { font-size : 16px ; padding : 22px ; margin : 10px ; }

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-math' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Using postcss-assets ?

You can pass in a functionName option to switch to something other than resolve .

How does this differ to postcss-calc ?

They're (deliberately) trying to work towards the calc(...) standard, so for instance it doesn't support things like exponentials at the moment. This wraps up math.js so you have a wider range of things you can do.