PostCSS plugin for making calculations with math.js.
This plug-in supports:
px,
em,
rem,
vh,
vmax and other units
10cm not
10 cm)
strip(25px) becomes
25
floor(12.6px) becomes
12px and
ceil(12.6px) becomes
13px
.foo {
font-size: resolve(2 * 8px);
padding: resolve(strip(16cm) + (2px * 3));
margin: resolve(4px + resolve(2 * 3px));
}
.foo {
font-size: 16px;
padding: 22px;
margin: 10px;
}
postcss([ require('postcss-math') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
postcss-assets?
You can pass in a
functionName option to switch to something other than
resolve.
postcss-calc?
They're (deliberately) trying to work towards the calc(...) standard, so for instance it doesn't support things like exponentials at the moment. This wraps up math.js so you have a wider range of things you can do.